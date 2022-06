If you're planning to vote absentee in the primary runoff election, there's less than two weeks left to do it — especially if your plan is to return your ballot in person. The Alabama Secretary of State's Office reminds voters that due to the official recognition of Juneteenth as a state holiday on Monday, June 20, the deadline to turn in absentee ballots by hand is Friday, June 17.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO