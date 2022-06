Molly Spearman is probably the best superintendent of education South Carolina has ever had, and as we prepare to elect her successor, it’s useful to consider why. The superintendent’s job is to run the S.C. Department of Education, a huge state agency that handles nearly half the state budget, and to serve as chief advocate for public education in our state. So it demands significant administrative experience and knowledge about education, along with the ability to present a smart vision for improving the education we provide for children and to work with the Legislature, the governor, the public, local school officials and teachers to make that vision a reality.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO