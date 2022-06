Duke Energy awarded $63,250 across four grants to support emergency preparedness in Greenville County, the utility provider announced June 1. Across the state, Duke Energy awarded more than $500,000 in grants from its Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program to 34 nonprofits and government agencies. All funds will be used to support training, as well as to purchase life-saving equipment and technology to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO