Russian TV put on air gymnastics program to honor Putin’s ‘girlfriend’ amid war against Ukraine

June 13 (UPI) -- The Iran nuclear deal is finally beginning to unravel. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general, last week said that Iran had removed 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites across the country. His statement followed a meeting of the IAEA's board of governors, who censured Iran for failing to provide "credible information" over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 23 MINUTES AGO