Russian TV put on air gymnastics program to honor Putin’s ‘girlfriend’ amid war against Ukraine

The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
A TEAM of elite former SAS soldiers have reportedly killed up 20 Russian generals in Ukraine and have vowed to fight to the death. The 12-strong crack unit have spent six long weeks targeting powerful Kremlin officers during the war in Ukraine. They also allegedly killed 15 of the feared...
June 13 (UPI) -- The Iran nuclear deal is finally beginning to unravel. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general, last week said that Iran had removed 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites across the country. His statement followed a meeting of the IAEA's board of governors, who censured Iran for failing to provide "credible information" over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
