ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs to promote top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivYXc_0g03eLWT00
Former Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher Caleb Kilian will be called up by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cubs are planning to promote pitching prospect Caleb Kilian to make his major league debut Saturday against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Jordan Bastian of MLB.com). The right-hander is not yet on the 40-man roster, so Chicago will need to formally select his contract on Saturday. The Cubs’ 40-man is full, meaning there’ll be a corresponding move forthcoming.

Chicago acquired Kilian last summer, adding him alongside outfield prospect Alexander Canario from the Giants for Kris Bryant minutes before the trade deadline. San Francisco had selected Kilian in the eighth round of the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech, and he’s elevated his stock with a strong showing in the minor leagues. The right-hander owned an excellent 2.43 ERA through 63 Double-A innings at the time of the trade, and he’s continued to thrive since changing organizations.

Kilian made four starts with the Cubs Double-A affiliate down the stretch, then has started this season at Triple-A Iowa. He’s worked nine starts and tossed 39 1/3 innings, pitching to a 2.06 ERA with solid strikeout and walk rates (24.8% and 9.1% respectively). Kilian has induced grounders on nearly 60% of batted balls against him — well north of the 43.1% MLB average.

Baseball America recently ranked Kilian the No. 5 prospect in the Chicago system, writing that he’s improved his raw stuff since entering pro ball. According to BA, the 6-foot-4 hurler works in the low-mid 90s on his fastball and has a trio of average or better secondary offerings (curveball, cutter and changeup). The outlet credits Kilian with plus control, while FanGraphs wrote this offseason that he may wind up with plus-plus command (a 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale) at peak. Both publications suggest he’s likely to be a long-term starting pitcher — probably a middle or back of the rotation arm.

The Cubs would’ve had to add Kilian to the 40-man roster after this season to keep him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft, and they’ll bring him aboard a few months early. It remains to be seen whether the first call will be more than a spot start, as the Cubs and Cards are slated for a doubleheader. Whether it’s immediate or at some point a bit down the line, though, the retooling club figures to install Kilian as a regular rotation member fairly soon.

Even if Kilian is in the majors from here on out, he won’t reach a full year of service time this season. He won’t be eligible for free agency until after the 2028 campaign at the earliest. Kilian would be in strong position to qualify for early arbitration after 2025 as a Super Two player, but optional assignments back to Iowa could change that trajectory.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres to release eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano, select former top prospect Nomar Mazara

The Padres are set to select the contract of outfielder Nomar Mazara, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. The former Rangers top prospect-turned-journeyman inked a minor-league pact with San Diego over the winter. The move comes in conjunction with the “imminent” release of floundering second baseman/designated hitter Robinson Cano, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic (Twitter link). Murray and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday night that Cano was likely to opt for free agency after declining to be optioned to Triple-A (as any player with five-plus years of MLB service can do). Whether he’ll be formally released or elect free agency is largely a moot point; the outcome is the same.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs to promote top OF prospect Nelson Velazquez

The Chicago Cubs are set to call up outfield prospect Nelson Velazquez prior to Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers, as Velazquez revealed his first MLB promotion on his Instagram page (h/t Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Velazquez is ranked 15th on Baseball...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel clears waivers, reaches free agency

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel has passed through release waivers unclaimed, reports Andy Martino of SNY. He’s now a free agent and can explore opportunities with other clubs. This was an inevitability once the White Sox designated Keuchel for assignment over the weekend. The southpaw is still due a bit under $13M in 2022 salary, plus a $1.5M buyout on a 2023 club option. No team was going to claim Keuchel and assume that tab, so it was a formality that he’d clear waivers and hit free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Pride Logo Controversy

Sports teams across the country are celebrating Pride Month in a variety of different ways. But a group of players on one MLB team did not want to participate. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a handful of players on the Tampa Bay Rays chose to wear their normal uniforms rather than add rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night uniforms, caps and sleeves. Among them was Rays pitcher Jason Adam.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Baseball America#Cardinals#Mlb Com#Giants#Texas Tech#Triple A Iowa#Ba
Larry Brown Sports

Mets manager pulls starter mid at-bat after 1 pitch to Mookie Betts

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter apparently had a very short leash when it came to starting pitcher David Peterson facing Mookie Betts. During the fourth inning of Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts came to the plate with two outs and one runner on base. Betts, representing the tying run, lined a first pitch curveball from Peterson just foul. Showalter immediately made a beeline to the mound to take out Peterson and bring in Colin Holderman, who struck Betts out to end the inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Mike Trout Makes Unfortunate History: MLB World Reacts

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball and that's been true for the better part of the past decade. There really is no debating that. However, even the game's greatest player can struggle every once in a while. Trout recently went through an 0 for 22 slump. Baseball is...
MLB
FOX Sports

Umpires bar Dodgers' Roberts from pitching position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Robel Garcia Leaves Cubs Organization for KBO

Unsung Iowa Cubs hero and infielder Robel Garcia leaves the Chicago Cubs organization after demolishing Triple-A this season. According to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, Garcia was released to pursue an opportunity overseas. Initially, it wasn’t stated where Garica was signing. However, according to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net,...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs, Phillies expected to pursue marquee shortstops this offseason

The most recent offseason featured a huge crop of star free agents, with the five top-tier shortstops being one of the most exciting elements, as Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Javier Baez and Trevor Story all reached the open market at the same time. In about five months’ time, another offseason will begin, and although the crop of available shortstops won’t be quite as strong, it still has the potential to be noteworthy.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy