SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People line up outside the bars in Midtown on Friday nights. No matter where you are in California the party stops at last call around 2 a.m., but some say that’s too early. “We’re back now because this bill matters, nightlife matters and we wanted to get this done,” said Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). Senator Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney want to test the waters on a later last call. They’re introducing legislation to allow – but not require – seven pilot cities to extend last call to 4 a.m. “This is what I do, this what I love. If...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO