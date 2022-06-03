ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine found at North Carolina airport

By Justyn Melrose, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERTl3_0g03TAYl00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WGHP ) — If you’re hoping to roll into the airport with cocaine, you can count on getting caught.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that officers found a wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

CPD says Alexander A. Lopez-Morel, 22, flew into the U.S. from the Dominican Republic. Officers investigated the chair and found four packages of a white substance inside the seat cushions. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

California court says bees are fish

Investigators weighed the packages and discovered that it added up to more than 23 pounds. They estimated the street value at $378,000.

Lopez-Morel was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in cocaine. The cocaine and wheelchair were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Queen City’s Border Enforcement Security Team and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT,” said Barry Chastain, CBP area port director for Charlotte. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
California State
WBTV

Police searching for suspect in Rock Hill drive-by shooting

Seale tells WBTV she transferred two-thousand dollars to who she believed to be the homeowner and was told to come back to sign the lease with him in-person. On 78th anniversary of D-Day, family members of those who took part in the invasion reflect on that day. Updated: 18 minutes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Manhunt underway after shots fired in Anderson County

Health Supply US is opening a new nitrile glove manufacturing facility in Greenville. Frances Duncan celebrated a big milestone in Greenville on Monday. VIDEO: 911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston. NGU beats West Chester in World Series opening game. Updated: 9 hours ago.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Cocaine#Fish#Wghp#Cpd#Cbp#Clt
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 airlifted following head-on crash in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died following a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. along Highway 121. According to troopers, the driver of a Kia was traveling along Highway 121 when they crossed...
WNCT

2 found dead inside NC home serving as daycare

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A woman and her nephew were found dead on Thursday in a North Carolina home which also served as a daycare, and police said they are investigating a double homicide. The Kannapolis Police Department said its officers responded to a home at around 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call, Nexstar’s […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man is facing federal charges for threatening public schools, according to U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis. U.S. Attorney Ellis said Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, of Belton is accused of electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office...
WBTW News13

24-year-old killed in Florence shooting, coroner says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated as officials have not released the victim’s sex at this time. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have begun a homicide investigation after authorities found a 24-year-old shot to death Sunday night. Nicaree Ashonn Wilson of Florence died in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday evening on Airport Road in the Pageland community of Chesterfield County, according to Cpt. Wayne Jordan with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan said the scene was very active, but there was no threat to the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dead after SUV goes off road, flips

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver is dead after their SUV went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened Sunday night on Hellams Road, approximately three miles north of Gray Court. The driver died at the scene. Their name has not yet been […]
FOX Carolina

Two K-9s hurt while apprehending wanted Rutherford Co. fugitive

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutheford County Sheriff’s Office said two K-9s were treated for minor injuries after they were hurt while apprehending a wanted fugitive. On Wednesday, deputies tried to arrest Kenneth Collins, who was wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of meth,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

South Carolina man surprised to learn he won $500,000 on Powerball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — An Upstate South Carolina man was surprised to learn he won $500,000 when he cashed in his Powerball ticket. Lottery officials said he knew he won more than $500 but when staff in Columbia realized just how much they invited him to scan the ticket to see the prize for himself.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

'Phantom' Plane Baffles South Carolina City

Multiple residents of a South Carolina city say that they saw a sizeable plane flying low over their community, but their description of the aircraft doesn't match anything known to be in the air at the time. According to a local media report, the mysterious case occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Landrum when four different people spotted the large white aircraft that they all described as resembling a large cargo plane. What made the witnesses take notice was how low the airplane was flying, with one observer marveling that "it was 200 feet high," which gave rise to speculation that perhaps it was performing an emergency landing at a nearby airport. However, an attempt to identify the aircraft have sparked something of a strange mystery.
CBS 42

CBS 42

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy