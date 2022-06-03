ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski shows off toned abs in cut-out cropped sweater and belted trousers while stepping out in New York City

By Jacqueline Lindenberg For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her abs and slim waist while out and about in New York City Thursday night.

The supermodel wore a cropped black sweater that bared some skin at the chest area.

The 30-year-old looked chic in her casual yet chic NYC outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOs2C_0g03PkHd00
Stunning: Emily Ratajkowski, 30, looked effortlessly chic in a cropped sweater and tan pants in NYC last night

The star's cropped sweater revealed some of her chest which was only held together with a few intricate pieces.

The model paired the sweater with light-colored tan pants and a brown belt.

To stay comfortable while walking through the streets, Emily added white sneakers. Her hair was parted in the middle and fell straight down past her shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENOYM_0g03PkHd00
Pretty: The mom of one strutted with confidence as she donned a cropped sweater in NYC

A cross-strapped bag was slung over her shoulder which allowed her to be able to hold her phone in her hand.

The brunette beauty donned a pair of black, rectangular sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright camera flashes surrounding her. She added gold, dangly earrings to make the look pop.

Her makeup was not over the top, but rather simple, which brought out her natural beauty. She wore a simple, nude lipstick to keep the look casual.

Ratajkowski never disappoints when it comes to her street fashion wherever she goes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CwOp_0g03PkHd00
Walk the walk: The 30-year-old walks with a happy smile on her face as she walks to her destination in NYC last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkakD_0g03PkHd00
So stylish: Even when the rain is pouring down, the model still looks like she just stepped off the runway

The actress and model has made appearances in a number of music videos, including Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke and Maroon 5's hit, Love Somebody.

She started acting when she was younger, appearing on one of Nickelodeon's top shows, iCarly.

The supermodel has also starred in successful films such as, Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nscSn_0g03PkHd00
Glamorous: The author and model looks stunning and fashionable in any outfit that she wears

Emily is also the author of a book titled, My Body, which was published last year in October 2021.

The novel dives deep into the complexities of the modeling, fashion, and entertainment industry that women face. The book also contains essays and moments from her own life in the industry.

The book jumped to The New York Times bestseller list.

