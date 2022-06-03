ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck announce release of new album

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CjB4_0g03NmY900

Actor Johnny Depp has decided to get back to work after his victory in his defamation lawsuit against his former wife, Amber Heard.

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck announced during a Thursday concert in Gateshead, England, that he and Depp, 58, will be releasing a new album next month, Variety reported.

Depp joined Beck during a six-song set at the concert and bowed to the crowd during the guitarist’s announcement, the entertainment website reported.

The announcement came a day after Depp was awarded a total of $15 million in damages as a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, found Heard liable for a defamatory statement in a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post. The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to Virginia’s statutory cap of $350,000, making the final total $10,350,000.

The jury also ruled in favor of a counterclaim by Heard that Depp’s attorney called her abuse allegations a hoax, awarding her $2 million in damages. Heard is also appealing the decision.

Depp did not reference his legal battle during Thursday’s concert, Deadline reported.

“I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck told the crowd about Depp (via Stereogum), Entertainment Weekly reported. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

The set Depp and Beck played on Thursday reportedly included covers of songs by Dennis Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix and Killing Joke, according to Variety.

Depp has appeared onstage several times with Beck during the past week as he awaited the verdict in the defamation case. He appeared with Beck in Sheffield on Sunday, playing guitar on three songs, Rolling Stone reported. Depp, who formed the band Hollywood Vampires in 2012 with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, played guitar on John Lennon’s “Isolation,” a song Depp and Beck covered together in 2020, according to the magazine.

Beck is scheduled to play Saturday in Manchester, followed by concerts in Birmingham on Monday and York on Tuesday, Variety reported. It was unclear whether Depp will appear at those events, the entertainment website reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Migos Pull Out of Governors Ball Festival, Replaced by Lil Wayne

Click here to read the full article. Migos have pulled out of this weekend’s Governors Ball festival in New York for reasons that festival organizers said are “out of our control.” The Atlanta trio have been replaced on the lineup by Lil Wayne. The move amplified rumors that Migos are splitting up due to bad feelings between Quavo and Offset. While the group has been saddled with reports of discord for years, the rumors accelerated when Quavo and Takeoff released a single last month called “Hotel Lobby” under the name Unc and Phew. Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are...
QUEENS, NY
Variety

Julia Garner Offered Madonna Role in Universal Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Inventing Anna” actress Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in a forthcoming biopic about the pop icon, sources familiar with the project told Variety. Garner has emerged the favorite from over a dozen candidates, one insider added, and has for months been speculated as a frontrunner for the part — a performance Madonna will shepherd herself as director. Garner’s team is considering and expected to accept the offer, said another source. The film is set up at Universal Pictures, and will follow the early days of the oft-controversial artist and queen of...
MUSIC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy