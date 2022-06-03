ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis cuts casual figure in rare appearance out since stepping away from acting due to aphasia diagnosis

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com, Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bruce Willis donned a casual ensemble during a rare appearance out in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 67-year-old actor stepped out in a white t-shirt with a small logo over the left side of his chest.

He added a pair of skinny black pants to his outfit, and he walked in a pair of comfortable-looking white shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGNe5_0g03NMnN00
Relaxed look: Bruce Willis donned a casual ensemble during a rare appearance out in Los Angeles on Friday

The Die Hard star held a flower in his right hand and a water bottle in the other.

He was out exercising with his trainer a couple months after retiring from acting because of a medical diagnosis.

Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, 'a condition that affects your ability to communicate' that 'can affect your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language,' according to The Mayo Clinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLmv4_0g03NMnN00
T-shirt and pants: The 67-year-old actor stepped out in a white t-shirt with a small logo over the left side of his chest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfVTh_0g03NMnN00
Diagnosis: He was out exercising with his trainer a couple months after retiring from acting because of a medical diagnosis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgGZb_0g03NMnN00
Heartfelt message: The actor's family took to Instagram March 30 to reveal he was stepping away from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia 

The condition could occur following a head injury or stroke, or can be a predecessor to a brain tumor or Alzheimer's disease.

Patients who are living with the condition are typically treated with speech therapy and taught ways to communicate non-verbally.

His wife Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, 59, and five daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn, eight, issued a joint statement via Instagram March 30 announcing his aphasia diagnosis.

They said that the Hollywood icon 'has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3YEY_0g03NMnN00
Thinking of the fans: They continued: 'We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him'

'As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.'

They continued: 'We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that.'

Willis' career spanned nearly 45 years and saw him take on iconic roles in films like Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and many more projects.

Willis received a Golden Globe Award, two People's Choice Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards in his illustrious career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkcWf_0g03NMnN00
Iconic parts: Willis' career spanned nearly 45 years and saw him take on iconic roles in films like Pulp Fiction (pictured here), Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and many more projects

