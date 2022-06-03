ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'I only gave them three weeks' notice': Paige Thorne feels guilty about quitting paramedic job to star on Love Island but vows to return to NHS once her stint on ITV2 show is over

By Sarah Packer For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Paige Thorne admits she feels guilty about quitting her job as a paramedic to star on Love Island – but vows to return to the NHS once her ITV2 stint is over.

The Welsh Islander, 24, who qualified as a paramedic six months before the Covid-19 pandemic, 'didn't want to risk her chances' of landing a spot in the TV villa, so resisted giving her bosses longer than three weeks' notice before jetting to Mallorca.

Speaking ahead of the series launch on Monday, Paige said she left things 'up in the air' with her current employer though insists working for the NHS is her only career aspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZHOz_0g03IR8p00
'I didn't tell my bosses': Paige Thorne admits she feels guilty about quitting her job as a paramedic to star on Love Island – but vows to return to the NHS once her ITV2 stint is over

Paige said: 'I didn't tell my bosses in advance, I probably gave them nowhere near enough time that I should have.

'But you don't find out until really close to the time if you get on the show. I didn't want to risk my chances and start saying stuff beforehand.

'I gave them three weeks' notice, which left it all a bit up in the air because I didn't give enough time but yeah.

'I will 1000 percent go back to being a paramedic. I love my job it gives me everything I could want from a job. I'm too much of a peoples' person to not go back to something like that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKJDg_0g03IR8p00
'It's all a bit up in the air': The Welsh Islander 'didn't want to risk her chances' of landing a spot in the TV villa, so resisted giving her bosses longer than three weeks' notice 

Paige became a pandemic six months before the global pandemic hit and says she had to 'switch off' after working intense days on the front line.

She explained: 'For my career and me I have only ever known the pandemic.

'I was supported and there was a lot in place to make sure I was protected but Covid is the norm for me. I feel like I don't know any different.

'When somebody is suffering from Covid it is really difficult to see because there's not a lot we can do for it. It's one of those things you have to switch off from and not take home with you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT4Gw_0g03IR8p00
'I don't know any different': Paige became a pandemic six months before the global pandemic hit and says she had to 'switch off' after working intense days on the front line

Paige's father needed some convincing after learning his daughter had signed up to Love Island – and will refuse to watch the show as she cracks on this summer.

'My mum was super, super supportive and she was like 'no way.' My dad on the other hand was like 'no way' but in a bad way', Paige explained.

'He was like 'you're not really going on there are you?'

'He's never watched the show so in his mind he's made it out to be something that it's not and he doesn't want his little girl going on there and doing all these bits, so he was really apprehensive.

'My mum gave him a bit of a telling off and told him to pull himself together and be supportive. He came round in the end and is excited for me bless him, but I don't think he'll be tuning in I'll be honest.

'I can't imagine my dad sitting there, he's too much of a proper dad, dad.'

When asked what she fears most about going on Love Island, Paige admitted she feels unprepared for the rejection she could face from being on a dating show.

She said: 'I am most nervous about going in and not being anyone's type and only getting on as friends and not finding any sort of connection whatsoever.

'That is my most nervous thing – rejection. I don't know how I'll cope with the rejection I don't know where to start. Surely, I'll have to laugh it off and pretend I didn't fancy them either and play them at their own game at friend zoning.'

  • Love Island returns for its eighth series on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gorgeous George steals the show! Eight-year-old Prince belts out Sweet Caroline as William, Kate and Charlotte join the nation and sing along to star-studded Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace

Prince George got into the celebratory spirit as he sung along to Sweet Caroline during the Queen's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace. The eight-year-old royal belted out the lyrics as Sir Rod Stewart performed on stage in one of many adorable moments at the star-studded concert. The Duke and Duchess...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Daily Mail

'How can you butcher Sweet Caroline?' Rod Stewart leaves fans unimpressed as he sings Neil Diamond's tune at Platinum Jubilee concert and reveals he recently recovered from Covid

Rod Stewart left fans unimpressed on Saturday evening as he belted out Sweet Caroline during the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert. The singer, 77, got the crowd dancing as he sang Neil diamond's much-loved tune with his recognisable raspy vocals. While partygoers went wild for Rod's cover, BBC viewers felt Rod...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A family affair! Princess Eugenie's son August, 1, and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 6, make their first official appearances as they join their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie have made their first official appearances at a royal family event when joining their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today. Eugenie, 32, could be seen bouncing son August, one, on her knee while attending the event alongside her husband Jack...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'You'll be the brightest star in the sky': Family pay heartbreaking tribute to British boy scout, six, who died after hotel pool tragedy while on holiday with family in Majorca

A six-year-old British boy has died in hospital after a near-drowning at a hotel pool while on a family holiday in Majorca. Corey Aughey from north Belfast was rushed to hospital in a 'critical' state from the three-star hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Thursday after being revived at the poolside by emergency responders.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

A surprise royal guest! Eagle-eyed fans spotted one-year-old Lucas Tindall with his parents Mike and Zara at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant - but he appears to have been taken home before it got too late

Royal enthusiasts have shared their delight after noticing one-year-old Lucas Tindall in the crowd alongside his parents Mike and Zara during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last night. The young royal appeared to enjoy a dance with his mum and dad before seemingly being whisked off home - with fans online...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Love Island#Paramedic#Itv2
Daily Mail

Texas woman, 37, who quit her job in finance to be a full-time 'stay-at-home girlfriend' shares tips on how to find a boyfriend who will 'encourage you to stop working' - from seeking out rich men to learning how to cook for them

A 37-year-old woman ditches her corporate job in finance to become a stay-at-home girlfriend and is sharing her 'rules' for other women become one too, including staying in your best shape, learning to cook and never dating someone for their potential. Emily de Rean, from Dallas, Texas, hadn't always aspired...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Furious pregnant woman whose 'selfish' brother stole her unique baby name just weeks before her due date will STILL use the moniker: 'They'll just have to deal with it'

A mum-to-be has vented her frustration after her brother stole her unique baby name weeks before she was due to give birth. The pregnant woman and her husband settled on calling their son Lumi but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth to a boy when they were expecting a girl.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Sir Patrick Vallance savages Boris over partygate: No10's chief scientific adviser says it's 'very disappointing' not 'everyone stuck to the rules' moments after receiving Covid honour from Prince William at Buckingham Palace

Sir Patrick Vallance today slammed the lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street as 'very disappointing' as he stuck the knife in to Boris Johnson after picking up a top honour at Buckingham Palace. Speaking outside the royal residence after picking up the Order of the Bath medal, Sir Patrick said it...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Fans joke peacekeeper Son Heung-min should be given the Nobel Peace Prize after the Tottenham star broke up an argument between two OPPONENTS during South Korea's win over Chile

Fans were amused to see Tottenham star Son Heung-min break up an argument between two opposition players during South Korea's 2-0 victory over Chile in Daejeon. Captain Son, who later scored South Korea's second goal in injury time, showed his professionalism and leadership when Chilean defenders Paulo Diaz and Benjamin Kuscevic started to quarrel with one another.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Natalie Aspinall to become the third female assistant referee in the Premier League after Wendy Toms and Sian Massey-Ellis as the PGMOL confirm four promotions to the top flight for next season

Natalie Aspinall has been announced as just the third female assistant referee in the Premier League, after Wendy Toms and Sian Massey-Ellis. PGMOL, the refereeing governing body in England, confirmed four promotions to the English top-flight on Tuesday. Yorkshire referee Tom Bramall, plus assistants Nick Greenhalgh and Steve Meredith were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Yorkshire cricket staff including former head coach Andrew Gale WIN case that they were wrongly sacked in Azeem Rafiq racism scandal and are in line for massive payouts

Yorkshire Cricket staff including former head coach Andrew Gale have won a case that they were wrongly sacked following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal and are now in line to receive huge payouts. Sixteen employees were sacked in early December last year as part of a rebuild at Headlingley triggered...
Daily Mail

Theo Walcott warns Bukayo Saka that his 'playing opportunities will be limited at Manchester City' if he quits Arsenal to join the Premier League champions - but he admits the move 'is such a hard thing for any player to turn down'

Theo Walcott has urged Arsenal star player Bukayo Saka to rebuff any transfer interest from Manchester City this summer, claiming his 'playing opportunities will be limited' should he move to the Etihad. The Premier League champions have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of the 20-year-old, who is in the process...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Zendaya admits to 'dreading' filming harrowing Euphoria scene as Andrew Garfield calls it 'one of the most relentless episodes of television I've ever seen'

Zendaya is opening up about her process portraying troubled teen Rue on HBO's hit show Euphoria, after the second season came under fire this year amid claims of a toxic workplace environment. The 25-year-old star admitted to actor Andrew Garfield that one particularly demanding scene in the drama resulted in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Brice Samba stuns Nottingham Forest by telling them 'he WON'T be signing a new contract' with Premier League newcomers - because play-off semi-final hero 'intends to leave the club this summer'

Brice Samba has stunned Nottingham Forest by refusing to sign a new contract with the Premier League new boys. The Congo-born goalkeeper was instrumental as Steve Cooper's side were promoted via the Championship play-offs, and dramatically saved three penalties in the semi-final shoot-out against Sheffield United. But according to The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Queen's sweet tribute to Prince Philip: Her Majesty opted for a 'mourning' black hat pin for Platinum Jubilee balcony appearance a year after her husband's death

The Queen made sure to include her late husband in her Jubilee celebrations by adding a black mourning pin to her colourful outfit during her final balcony appearance of the weekend. Her Majesty, 96, appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Prince Charles and other members of the Firm during...
U.K.
Daily Mail

GPs are threatening to STRIKE over contract that will force practices to offer face-to-face appointments on Saturdays and until 8pm on weekdays

GPs are threatening to strike over a new contract that would force them to offer appointments on weekday evenings and on Saturdays. Family doctors, who earn an average of £100,000 per year and generally work the equivalent of three days a week, will discuss the prospect of industrial action at the British Medical Association (BMA’s) annual meeting later this month.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy