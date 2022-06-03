ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clashes between two groups after Friday prayers in Kanpur, riot-like situation, market closed in many areas. Kanpur Violence yateemkhana area stone pelting bombing several injured updates

Cover picture for the articleKanpur Violence: Kanpur On Friday, there was a ruckus in the Bekkanganj area of ​​​​K after the Friday prayers. A riot-like situation has arisen after the confrontation between the two sides. In the announcement of closing the market, stone pelting took place on both sides. People also threw stones at the...

