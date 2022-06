As of June 1, I have had the privilege of being part of a radio station for 9 straight years. 8 and 3/4 of those years were spent in the small-ish town of Winona, Minnesota. I say small-ish because town size is all relative. To some people, a town of about 30,000 is huge and to others, it might be really small. I was lucky to learn what it was like to have amazing radio moments, moments that were frustrating, moments of panic, and moments of success. I really hope to make it to year 10 with you here in Iowa.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO