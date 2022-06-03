Frisco schedules town hall meeting regarding PGA of America

The mayor says social media does not reach everyone, in particular older citizens, and he and the City Council will be looking for ways to reach more people with important information. One thing he hopes to do is erect large billboards when public works projects begin, such as the one underway to rebuild the playground at Ivory Moore Park, and the one about to begin at City Park, in which a splash pad and playground equipment intended for disabled children will be installed. Also, major street improvements projects, including one on Washington Street, will begin soon, and an expansion of the city's animal shelter.

COMMERCE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO