Jessica Nabongo says, “The book isn’t about convincing people to travel to every country in the world. It’s to show people that their dreams are valid and achievable.”. Jessica Nabongo’s life is full of bucket list-worthy moments. The writer and entrepreneur lives by the principles that the world is one big neighborhood, people are inherently good, and everyone has the power to create the life they want. So it’s no surprise that the 38-year-old became the first Black woman to travel to all 195 countries in the world. After chronicling her adventures in her popular travel and lifestyle blog, ‘The Catch Me if You Can,’ Nabongo is preparing to share those experiences in a new way. Her debut memoir of the same title, The Catch Me If You Can: One Woman’s Journey to Every Country in the World, is set to be released June 14.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO