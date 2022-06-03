ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz wins GOP nomination to run against Democrat John Fetterman

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Shep Smith reports that Trump favorite Memhet...

www.cnbc.com

NBC News

GOP stumbles give Democrats a major break in Michigan’s race for governor

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The war in Ukraine enters its 100th day. ... “Enough, enough, enough”: President Biden demands action on gun control. ... More gun violence takes place in Iowa and Wisconsin. ... The monthly jobs report finds 390,000 jobs added in May and the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6 percent. ... Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia and will likely meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. ... Donald Trump makes endorsement picks in Arizona Senate (Blake Masters) and Wisconsin Governor (Tim Michels over Rebecca Kleefisch). ... And Democrat John Fetterman remains off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania Senate after his stroke.
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
Washington Examiner

Top Biden adviser and former congressman resigns from White House post

Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, is resigning from his position Wednesday and will likely begin consulting for the Democratic National Committee heading into the midterm elections. Richmond represented Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District prior to joining the administration...
Washington Examiner

'I'm quitting': Anonymous Trump defector ditches GOP, citing Buffalo shooting

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration, announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday. Taylor made waves in 2018 after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
