NASCAR Live Stream: How to Watch the NASCAR Racing Season Online

This year’s NASCAR season is racing onwards, but, of course, you’ll need to dial in your cable or streaming subscriptions to catch all the action live. Luckily, there are a handful of easy ways to watch NASCAR online in 2023 — and even a few ways to stream NASCAR for free online. Read on for key information about this year’s NASCAR season, including where to watch NASCAR races online and on TV.

How to Watch NASCAR on TV

If you have a cable plan and want to watch NASCAR on live TV, the channels you’ll need are Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network. These channels split NASCAR coverage, so you’ll want all four to watch every NASCAR race on live TV.

How to Watch NASCAR Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. There are plenty of ways to watch NASCAR online without cable: Below are some of the best streaming services that let you watch NASCAR live streams online. These services will let you watch NASCAR on Roku , Firestick, and other streaming devices, as well as your phone, laptop, or tablet.

Note: Be sure to check each streamer service’s channel lineup to make sure Fox and NBC are available in your area.

1. Watch NASCAR on Sling

The best way to watch NASCAR without cable is to get a live TV streaming service like Sling . You’ll get access to live TV channels including Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network, making Sling an easy way to live stream NASCAR online. The Sling Blue package (which gets you all the channels for NASCAR) is also very well-priced at $40 a month .

Buy Sling Blue Subscription $17.50

2. Watch NASCAR on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service that will let you watch NASCAR online is fuboTV . With Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network in its channel lineup, you’ll be able to watch every NASCAR race online on streaming devices like Roku.

Just double-check fuboTV’s local channel lineup to make sure Fox and NBC are available in your area. fuboTV costs $69.99 a month , but starts with an all-inclusive seven-day free trial before you pay.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

3. Watch NASCAR on Hulu + Live TV

With live streams of Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA, Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV is another great streaming service that will let you watch NASCAR online (again, double-check that these channels are available in your area).

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month , but it’s actually one of the best deals in streaming. The service brings over 85 channels — as well as a free subscription to Disney+, ESPN+, and a regular on-demand Hulu — delivering tons of live and on-demand content for the price of $69.99 a month .

Buy Hulu + Live TV Subscription $69.99

4. Watch NASCAR on Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is now offering a great selection of NASCAR live streams, as well as on-demand NASCAR content like Chase and Lost Speedways 2 . Unlike a live TV streaming service, there are no regional restrictions, and Peacock is very affordable. To watch NASCAR online using Peacock, you’ll need Peacock Premium, which costs just $4.99 per month .

Buy Peacock Premium Subscription $4.99

How to Watch NASCAR for Free Online

Looking to watch NASCAR live streams for free? Take advantage of fuboTV’s seven-day free trial . During the trial window, you’ll be able to watch NASCAR for free online through Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA, which are all included in fuboTV’s channel lineup. This is a good idea if you just want to watch one NASCAR race for free without committing to a month-long subscription.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

NASCAR Schedule 2023

With a 10-month, 38-race season, there are plenty of NASCAR events to enjoy throughout the year. Up next is the United Rentals Work United 500 in Avondale, Arizona, on Sunday, March 10. Head to NASCAR.com to see the full 2023 season schedule.

Where to Buy NASCAR Merchandise Online

If you’re in need of some NASCAR merch to cheer on your favorite driver, you’re in luck: there is plenty of official NASCAR merchandise available for purchase online through outlets like the NASCAR Fanatics web store and Amazon. See some of the best NASCAR merch here , and shop a couple of our favorite pieces below.

