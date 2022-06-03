ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight breakout stars Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding prove their popularity as their podcast goes to number one on the Spotify charts

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They quickly became the breakout stars of Married At First Sight's ninth season.

And now besties Domenica Calarco, 29, and Ella Ding, 28, have proved their popularity with their Sit With Us podcast reaching the number one spot on Spotify Australia's Top Podcasts ranking.

As of Saturday morning, the reality stars-turned-influencers managed to surpass Hamish & Andy who have over 960,000 monthly listeners and more than two million monthly downloads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VIJe_0g038vAm00
Popular: Married At First Sight breakout stars and besties Domenica Calarco (left), 29, and Ella Ding (right), 28, have proved their popularity as their Sit With Us podcast went to number one on the Spotify charts

Dom and Ella are yet to officially launch their podcast, with a date set for June 8.

Last month, Dom announced the news on Instagram, writing: 'IT'S HAPPENING! You asked, and we've delivered!!!

'Our podcast @sitwithusthepod is finally launching on the 8th June and we cannot wait for you all to come SIT WITH US!!!!!! #sitwithus.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZmqV_0g038vAm00
On top: As of Saturday morning, their podcast reached the number one spot on Spotify's Australia Top Podcasts list. They even managed to surpass Hamish & Andy who have over 960,000 monthly listeners and more than two million monthly downloads 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002IYC_0g038vAm00
Not long now: Dom and Ella are yet to officially launch their podcast, with a date set for June 8. Last month, Dom announced the news on Instagram, writing: 'IT'S HAPPENING! You asked, and we've delivered!!!' 

According to the Australian Podcast Ranker, Hamish Blake and Andy Lee's podcast remained on top for the month of April after previously dethroning true crime juggernaut Casefile in the March rankings.

Life Uncut is currently Australia's most popular female podcast, with almost 1.7million monthly downloads.

Meanwhile, Dom's career continues to go from strength to strength since debuting on MAFS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF0Gf_0g038vAm00
Rankings: According to the Australian Podcast Ranker, Hamish Blake and Andy Lee's podcast remained on top for the month of April after previously dethroning true crime juggernaut Casefile in the March rankings 

She recently launched a fashion range with Showpo, with pieces including daring cut-out gowns, mini dresses and pastel power suits.

Dom enlisted celebrity agent Sharon Finnigan, who represents the likes of Jasmine Stefanovic and Phoebe Burgess, to manage her.

According to an insider, she attended a series of meetings with Sharon and expressed her desire to launch her own podcast and makeup range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQFKa_0g038vAm00
Girl power: Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley's Life Uncut is currently Australia's most popular female podcast

'They think she is going to be a huge star, bigger than Martha Kalifatidis and Abbie Chatfield,' the source revealed.

Ella has also been extremely successful since finding fame on Married At First Sight this year.

With 594,000 Instagram followers, the Melbourne-based beauty is the most followed participant from her season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dubGK_0g038vAm00
Cashing in: Dom recently launched a fashion range with Showpo, while Ella is the most followed participant from her MAFS season with 594,000 Instagram followers 

