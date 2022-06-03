Married At First Sight breakout stars Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding prove their popularity as their podcast goes to number one on the Spotify charts

They quickly became the breakout stars of Married At First Sight's ninth season.

And now besties Domenica Calarco, 29, and Ella Ding, 28, have proved their popularity with their Sit With Us podcast reaching the number one spot on Spotify Australia's Top Podcasts ranking.

As of Saturday morning, the reality stars-turned-influencers managed to surpass Hamish & Andy who have over 960,000 monthly listeners and more than two million monthly downloads.

Dom and Ella are yet to officially launch their podcast, with a date set for June 8.

Last month, Dom announced the news on Instagram, writing: 'IT'S HAPPENING! You asked, and we've delivered!!!

'Our podcast @sitwithusthepod is finally launching on the 8th June and we cannot wait for you all to come SIT WITH US!!!!!! #sitwithus.'

According to the Australian Podcast Ranker, Hamish Blake and Andy Lee's podcast remained on top for the month of April after previously dethroning true crime juggernaut Casefile in the March rankings.

Life Uncut is currently Australia's most popular female podcast, with almost 1.7million monthly downloads.

Meanwhile, Dom's career continues to go from strength to strength since debuting on MAFS.

She recently launched a fashion range with Showpo, with pieces including daring cut-out gowns, mini dresses and pastel power suits.

Dom enlisted celebrity agent Sharon Finnigan, who represents the likes of Jasmine Stefanovic and Phoebe Burgess, to manage her.

According to an insider, she attended a series of meetings with Sharon and expressed her desire to launch her own podcast and makeup range.

'They think she is going to be a huge star, bigger than Martha Kalifatidis and Abbie Chatfield,' the source revealed.

Ella has also been extremely successful since finding fame on Married At First Sight this year.

With 594,000 Instagram followers, the Melbourne-based beauty is the most followed participant from her season.