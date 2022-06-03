ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things Creators Know Fans Have Big Questions About Eleven, And Already Have An Answer For Viewers

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Spoilers ahead for Vol. 1 of Stranger Things Season 4.

Vol. 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 took Eleven on a blast to the past with the other characters spread across the world , and the flashbacks filled in some blanks about what made her the way that she is, but also raised some questions about the Eleven who was introduced back in Season 1. She barely talked in Season 1, and actions definitely spoke louder than words. Poor El didn’t know the meaning of “friend,” but she’s fully conversational in her Season 4 flashbacks. So is this a plot hole, or just something that Stranger Things hasn’t revealed yet? The Duffer brothers have the answer.

The creators – who wrote the full fourth season ahead of filming , in a departure from the Stranger Things norm – weighed in on the Eleven question that plenty of fans are talking about in the wake of Vol. 1 releasing. Speaking with TVLine , Ross Duffer said:

The trauma [of the massacre] definitely affected Eleven. Ideally, when we were writing the flashbacks, the goal was to mimic her speech, with the breaks, with the limited words…But what happens is that she’s surrounded by other kids at the lab. She’s socialized. Then she goes into a coma for a period of time, reawakens and then is isolated completely by Dr. Brenner. That’s the story of Eleven.

All things considered, it’s no surprise that the trauma of One massacring almost all of the children and staff at Hawkins Lab – a.k.a. the only people who Eleven had ever known beyond the distant memory of her mother – traumatized her. Spending time with her “brothers” and “sisters” meant that she had more people to talk to than Brenner. Sure, some of them were bullies who may or may not have wanted to kill her, but she was more socialized than she was when she escaped the lab in Season 1 and showed up at Benny’s Burgers. (R.I.P. Benny.)

Interestingly, Eleven falling into a coma and then waking up to be isolated by Brenner didn’t happen in the record-breaking first volume of Season 4 , so that’s either going to happen in Vol. 2 or was meant to be inferred by fans. If it does happen in Vol. 2, it’ll likely mirror what happened to One after he murdered his sister as Henry Creel. He fell into a coma, woke as the first of Dr. Brenner’s child patients with powers, and was presumably isolated until Brenner could bring in more kids. Matt Duffer elaborated on what his brother shared, saying in the same interview:

When you meet her, she’s 9, right? And then she blacks out. She doesn’t have a memory of all this, which is why she has to re-experience it [via Nina]. The Season 1 flashbacks that take place post-massacre, she’s locked up in a cell just by herself, with no other children.

Even though Eleven did have relationships with kids around her own age for a while, it may be for the best that she didn’t remember those days or what happened to them until she was older. Plus, it’s not unprecedented for her to collapse after pushing herself too far with her powers, and it makes sense that doing it when she was 9-years-old knocked her into a coma. Ross Duffer added that she had “no interaction aside from occasionally her quote-unquote Papa” between the massacre and when she debuted in Season 1, and “that was the thinking behind” her speech change. It wasn’t a plot hole, but also wasn’t fully explained on screen in Vol. 1.

Will it be explained on screen in Vol. 2, or will fans have to come to that conclusion themselves? I wouldn’t be surprised if a comatose Eleven waking up to nobody other than Brenner happens on screen, for the sake of the parallel to One before his transformation into Vecna ( which was done with practical effects for the fourth season ), but only the last two episodes of Season 4 will reveal how much is left of her flashbacks to her Hawkins Lab days. ( Netflix subscribers can watch and rewatch Vol. 1 for clues, though!)

Vol. 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 arrives on Netflix on Friday, July 1 at 12:01 a.m. PT. The show has already been renewed for a fifth and final season, but only time will tell if all of the key characters will still be around for the last chapter of the saga. For some viewing options during the wait for the show to return next month, check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule .

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See How Grown Up The Cast of Stranger Things is Now

The kids from Hawkins, Indiana are all grown up. When Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in July 2016, premiered on Netflix in July 2016, viewers were introduced to a cast made up of largely unknown young actors. Now, almost six years later, it's almost impossible to still call them kids at all.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Duffer
Person
Ross Duffer
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#The Creators#Bullying#Hawkins Lab
AOL Corp

Matthew Morrison reads message that he says he sent dancer before leaving 'So You Think You Can Dance': 'Gossip is toxic'

Matthew Morrison has offered more detail about his abrupt exit from So You Think You Can Dance, which he joined in April. The former Glee star had only appeared on two episodes of the reality competition when he announced over the weekend that he would no longer be a judge, because he "did not follow competition production protocols," and he apologized to everyone involved.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton Responds to Fan Complaints About Jonathan Byer's Disappointing Character Arc

Now that Stranger Things Season 4 is finally streaming on Netflix, fans can finally witness the Hawkins crew's last dive into the Upside Down while going against the show's most menacing villain, Vecna. Although the fans delightfully welcomed the show together with the ensemble cast, some of them are concerned about Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers, who appears to be confused and totally disoriented throughout the whole season.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

'Hocus Pocus' is returning for a spell-binding sequel

We promise this is not all a bunch of hocus pocus: Disney's legendary Halloween movie about a trio of Salem witches is returning for a sequel. "Hocus Pocus 2" will be coming to our screens in 2022, following a cast reunion in 2020 that saw stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler reunite.
SALEM, MA
Variety

CBS Mulls Replacing James Corden With Late-Night Panel Show After Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. When James Corden cuts ties with CBS’ “Late Late Show” next year, he may leave with more than people expected. CBS is considering replacing Corden’s distinct program with a multi-host panel, according to three people familiar with the matter, a sign of how late-night is changing as viewers sample the best of the programs via social media rather than watching them in their wee-hours’ time slot. Corden has decided to leave “The Late Late Show” in the spring of 2023.  A panel format could encompass a wide range of concepts, such as the news-roundtable...
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Kate Bush Makes Rare Statement on Stranger Things’ Use of “Running Up That Hill”

Kate Bush has made a rare statement acknowledging the resurgence of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill.” The song has become wildly popular in recent days, following its prominence in Netflix’s latest season of Stranger Things. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote on her website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too!”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2022

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah’s basketball drama Hustle, the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, season three of The Umbrella Academy and a smattering of content from the Netflix Is a Joke festival are among the most anticipated titles coming to Netflix this June. In the basketball-centric drama Hustle out on June 8, Sandler plays a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player. Despite the player’s rocky past, Sandler’s scout brings him back to the U.S. without his team’s approval, with the duo seeking one final shot to prove they are NBA material.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix: Movies and...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
106K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy