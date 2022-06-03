Driver Injured In Rollover Crash At Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver suffered major injuries after a rollover crash at the Sacramento International Airport on Friday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 2:30 p.m., a driver was heading northbound near Airport Boulevard and Lindberg Drive when they went off the roadway.

The driver then crossed into the southbound lanes before rolling over four times – getting ejected in the crash.

Officers say the driver crawled away on their own but did suffer serious to major injuries.

Exactly what caused the driver to go off the road is unclear.