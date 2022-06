Update: No work is scheduled until June 2022. Road signs have begun to be placed along the construction route. The City will be installing a force main sewer system on Dublin Road between Emerald Parkway and Glenaire Drive beginning on June 8, 2022. The project primarily constructs 2.5 miles of 16” force main sanitary sewer underneath Dublin Road and a new pump station across from Glenaire Drive. One-way traffic will be maintained for the majority of the project except for a short-term full road closure currently scheduled for the last week of July. Traffic can expect detours within the project limits until early November 2022. Detour routes will be published at least 1 week ahead of any traffic changes.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO