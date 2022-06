COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five announced Monday it will be offering the Summer Food Service Program this year. Running from June 6 until Aug. 3, 2022 the program will offer free breakfasts or lunches to children up to age 18. Parents and guardians who wish for their child to participate will need to bring them to one of the locations listed below.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO