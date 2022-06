Former world number one Dustin Johnson said Tuesday he has resigned from the US PGA Tour to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series, which tees off outside London this week. The world number 15 had said in February he was committed to playing on the PGA Tour, which has refused releases for members to play in the LIV Golf opener -- which will clash with the Canadian Open.

