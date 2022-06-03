DEVELOPING: WNY Police Officer Reportedly Shot

The suspect wanted in connection with the March 2, 2021 fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Mathew Mortimer in Bayonne has been arrested in Florida. Elvis Santana, 32, was arrested on an unrelated theft charge in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. During the course of the investigation, the Miami-Dade Police Department determined Santana was wanted for a murder that occurred in Bayonne in 2021. Santana is currently being held at the Miami-Dade County Turner-Knight Guilford Correctional Facility while awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
