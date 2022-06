With neither expected to win 50% of the vote this primary, Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson and City Councilwoman Suzie Price will likely square off in November. This is the other big mayoral race in LA County where Robert Garcia's run for Congress leaves an open seat to lead the city. The two front runners are very familiar with City Hall because they've served on the City Council together for the past eight years.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO