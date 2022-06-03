Arrest Report for June 3

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion resident is facing felony charges after being accused of stabbing a woman in the chest. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says deputies met with a woman on May 24 at Mission Hospital McDowell who had been stabbed in the chest. The sheriff's office says the woman told deputies 60-year-old Russell Floyd Freshour, of Marion, was the suspect.

