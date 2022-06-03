ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Arrest Report for June 3

golaurens.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens...

www.golaurens.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies arrest Upstate man after finding drugs in moped

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster man after finding drugs in his car during a traffic stop on June 2. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bocephus Bentley, 37, who was driving a moped on Cornelia Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, the deputy received permission from Bentley to search his moped and backpack. The deputy seized approximately 10.91 grams of meth.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after stand-off with deputies from multiple counties

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect has been arrested following a standoff between deputies in both Greenville and Anderson Counties Monday night. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, 36-year-old Jamie Marchbanks, tried to shoot a woman in her car on Moore Mill Road. Thankfully the woman was not hurt.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver involved in I-85 pursuit found dead in Lake Hartwell

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C./FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Investigators are working to identify a man found dead in Lake Hartwell after a chase and crash. Around 10:00 p.m. Monday, Franklin Co. Georgia deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on I-85 near mile marker 169 after they clocked the car traveling northbound at 125 mph. The car, […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurens, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Laurens, SC
nowhabersham.com

Deputies seize cocaine worth estimated $42,000 in Rabun County

Two suspected drug traffickers remain behind bars in Rabun County following a major cocaine bust. Deputies arrested Jose Arzola and Amber Castillo Santana, both of Clayton, on May 31. Their arrests followed a narcotics investigation that began with an anonymous tip. During that investigation, deputies executed a search warrant at...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Police: Upstate special education teacher arrested for exposing himself at Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A special education teacher at an elementary school has been arrested after Travelers Rest Police say he exposed himself at a Walmart. We’re told officers were called out to the Walmart located at 9 Benton Road on June 5 in reference to a man exposing his private parts to multiple women inside the store.
FOX Carolina

Asheville police searching for suspect with 6 open warrants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect with multiple open warrants against him. Officers said 36-year-old Michael Aaron Allen is facing six charges for Larceny and Second Degree Trespassing. Officers described Allen as around five feet five inches tall and 165...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Clinton Police Department
106.3 WORD

Pedestrian killed in Anderson

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office says, a pedestrian was hit and killed on South Murray Avenue in Anderson, around 11:15 Friday night. The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver fled the scene of the crash.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff gives update on two deputies involved in Sunday night crash

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two deputies, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the crash happened at 4:09 p.m. Sunday along Baker Road near Pacolet Highway when a car failed to yield. We’re told two deputies...
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for stolen pontoon in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a pontoon boat that was stolen from a address in Pendleton. Deputies said the 2019 Veranda Express pontoon was stolen from a Cherry Street Extension address between the evening hours of May 31 and first thing in the morning on June 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WYFF4.com

Man in car going 125 mph on I-85 jumps into Lake Hartwell after crash, coroner says

FAIR PLAY, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a man jumped into Lake Hartwell following a crash on I-85, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis. Around 10 p.m. Monday, Franklin County, Georgia, deputies tried to pull over a Dodge Charger in the northbound lanes. Deputies said the car was going 125 miles per hour.
my40.tv

Knife, meth found in man's home after being accused of stabbing woman, officials say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion resident is facing felony charges after being accused of stabbing a woman in the chest. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says deputies met with a woman on May 24 at Mission Hospital McDowell who had been stabbed in the chest. The sheriff's office says the woman told deputies 60-year-old Russell Floyd Freshour, of Marion, was the suspect.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Manhunt underway after shots fired in Anderson County

Health Supply US is opening a new nitrile glove manufacturing facility in Greenville. Frances Duncan celebrated a big milestone in Greenville on Monday. VIDEO: 911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston. NGU beats West Chester in World Series opening game. Updated: 9 hours ago.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police arrest 4 on multiple drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested four people on several drug charges during an investigation on Thursday. Police said during an investigation with the State Bureau of Investigation on two fugitives, two other suspects were arrested for various charges. The department said a Glock 30s pistol...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg police making progress on officer shortage, but challenges remain

SPARTANBURG — Efforts to fill the ranks at the Spartanburg Police Department continue, with a plan to bring the force back up to full staff by late 2022. In December 2020, City Council approved pay increases for officers with the police department. The total of $625,000 was approved to increase pay for 130 police officers, with starting salaries increased more than $4,000 to $40,500. Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said while the pay raises have helped, challenges remain recruiting new officers.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy