Arrest Report for June 3

SPARTANBURG — Efforts to fill the ranks at the Spartanburg Police Department continue, with a plan to bring the force back up to full staff by late 2022. In December 2020, City Council approved pay increases for officers with the police department. The total of $625,000 was approved to increase pay for 130 police officers, with starting salaries increased more than $4,000 to $40,500. Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said while the pay raises have helped, challenges remain recruiting new officers.
