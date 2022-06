ROCK CAVE — For the past several years Rock Cave Elementary School has had an annual paper butterfly sale and a school dance to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The school’s Kindness Club (KC Club) under the direction of school counselor Larry Lance teamed up with Alpha Delta Kappa (a teacher honorary organization) to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. All money goes toward raising awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease and funding for finding a cure. Alpha Delta Kappa’s W. Va. Longest Day Chairman, Jill Stemple teaches at Rock Cave Elementary. When her dad passed away in 2006 butterflies from her classroom were released into the air at the time of his funeral which brought about the idea of the paper butterfly sale.

