BUCKHANNON — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles offered free airplane rides at the Upshur County Regional Airport on Saturday, June 4. While 150 kids signed up for Saturday’s ride, by 11a.m. they had already flown more than 60 children. Alongside the rides, the EAA also provided Subway for the children who waited their turn in line. It was the perfect day for plane rides and the turnout was much better than originally anticipated.

19 HOURS AGO