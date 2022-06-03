Singing Sands Festival to bring sand sculptors to Michigan City

While her mom loves her townhome and its location, Lynn Murphy told the Warsaw Common Council that something needs done about the way North Buffalo Street is looking. “My mom just moved into town. My husband and the boys have been here since 1999. My mom is one of the seven townhomes on Buffalo Street and is just frustrated with how the property is looking and things. So, we’re trying to see if we can’t get things cleaned up over there,” Murphy said.

WARSAW, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO