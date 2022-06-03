ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singing Sands Festival to bring sand sculptors to Michigan City

By Joseph S. Pete , 219-933-3316
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional sand sculptors from across the world will fashion massive, intricate and eye-popping sand sculptures on the beach in Michigan City this weekend. Michigan City is hosting the Singing Sands Festival from Friday through Sunday at Washington Park at 115 Lakeshore Drive. "The Singing Sands Sculpting Festival is a...

