ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htsHC_0g02QJbu00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.

McCormick said he had called Oz to concede.

“It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee,” McCormick said at a campaign party at a Pittsburgh hotel. “Tonight is really about all us coming together.”

Before the recount, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes out of 1.34 million votes counted in the May 17 primary. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race because an automatic recount is underway and the margin between the two candidates is just 0.07 percentage points.

Friday’s development sets up a general election between Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Democrat John Fetterman in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. The race could help determine control of the closely divided chamber.

Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, acknowledged earlier Friday in a statement that he nearly died when he suffered a stroke just days before his primary. He said he had ignored warning signs for years and a doctor’s advice to take blood thinners.

Oz, who is best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show,” had to overcome millions of dollars in attack ads and misgivings among hard-line Trump backers about his conservative credentials on guns, abortion, transgender rights and other core Republican issues.

The 61-year-old Oz leaned on Trump’s endorsement as proof of his conservative bona fides, while Trump attacked Oz’s rivals and maintained that Oz has the best chance of winning in November in the presidential battleground state.

Rivals made Oz’s dual citizenship in Turkey an issue in the race. If elected, Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator.

Born in the United States, Oz served in Turkey’s military and voted in its 2018 election. Oz said he would renounce his Turkish citizenship if he won the November election, and he accused McCormick of making “bigoted” attacks.

Oz and McCormick blanketed state airwaves with political ads for months, spending millions of their own money. Virtually unknown four months ago, McCormick had to introduce himself to voters, and he mined Oz’s long record as a public figure for material in attack ads. He got help from a super PAC supporting him that spent $20 million.

Like McCormick, Oz moved from out of state to run in Pennsylvania.

Oz, a Harvard graduate, New York Times bestselling author and self-styled wellness advocate, lived for the past couple of decades in a mansion in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, above the Hudson River overlooking Manhattan — drawing accusations of being a carpetbagger and political tourist.

The celebrity heart surgeon stressed his connections to Pennsylvania, saying he grew up just over the state border in Delaware, went to medical school in Philadelphia and married a Pennsylvania native.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Washington Examiner

Second Jan. 6 committee hearing ditches prime time

The Jan. 6 committee hearing announced the date and time of its second hearing of its June series, and it's ditching prime time for the second round. While the first Jan. 6 hearing will be a prime-time spectacle at 8 p.m. on Thursday, the committee announced Monday that the second will be at 10 a.m. next Monday morning during normal committee hours. While the first hearing will be broadcast live by major television networks, it's unlikely the second will get the same treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Donald Trump
WTAJ

Biden responds to Fetterman’s PA Senate primary win

WTAJ — President Joe Biden released a statement in support of John Fetterman after winning the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in the Pa. Primary Election. Biden said the following: As Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman understands that working class families in Pennsylvania and across the country have been dealt out for far too long. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republican introduces bill to withdraw US from United Nations and WHO

The top Republican lawmaker on the House Armed Services Committee introduced a bill that would withdraw the United States from the United Nations and the World Health Organization, citing human rights abuses in China. It’s “unconscionable” for the U.S. to continue participating in the U.N. while China is also a...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Dr Oz#Dr Mehmet Oz#Gop#Ap#Republican#U S Senate#The Associated Press#Democrat
The Independent

John Fetterman wins Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania Senate seat on day he is fitted for pacemaker after stroke

Pennsylvania lieutenant governor John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination for a key US Senate seat on the same day he underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker after suffering a stroke.Mr Fetterman received the news while in the hospital and said he is back from the procedure and was resting as he thanked voters.“I just got out of a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in my heart. We got the all-clear that it was successful, and that I’m on track for a full recovery,” he tweeted on Tuesday night.“Thank yinz for the well-wishes - it means the...
Washington Examiner

Biden applauds OPEC while condemning American oil

OPEC will increase its oil production by 648,000 barrels per day starting in July. President Joe Biden is applauding this decision, but he seems to forget that high gas prices are partially the result of his administration’s energy policies. He wants more oil from OPEC nations but refuses to let American producers meet the demand of the market.
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Popular Senators

Once regarded as the greatest deliberative body in the world, the U.S. Senate has devolved into a chamber defined more by ideological divisions than statesmanship and bi-partisan, good-faith debate. These changes have occurred steadily over decades and contributed to an erosion of public confidence. According to Gallup polling data, 75%-80% of Americans disapprove of the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Convincing: 77% believe 2000 Mules, and 20M have seen it

Dinesh D’Souza’s election fraud documentary, 2000 Mules, is bolstering concerns among millions of voters that the Trump-Biden election was rife with problems that could have led to a different turnout. In a new Rasmussen Reports survey on the film shared with Secrets, 77% said that the movie “strengthened...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Soros radio buy shows Democrats still don’t get why they are losing Hispanics

A George Soros-backed group of predominantly Hispanic investors has purchased 18 Spanish-language radio stations in 10 cities for $60 million. The Latino Media Network is led by Obama administration official Stephanie Valencia and received financing from Lakestar Finance LLC, an investment firm associated with liberal billionaire George Soros. “We believe...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

A striking number from a new poll on guns

As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
UNIONDALE, NY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy