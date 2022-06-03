ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craving live theater? Here are 3 recommendations for this weekend in Seattle

By Kim Malcolm
KUOW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Malcolm talks with Seattle Times arts and culture reporter Jerald Pierce about...

www.kuow.org

KUOW

Seattle's first post-pandemic Pride

The pandemic forced many of us to reflect on what we truly want out of life. For some folks, that meant coming out of the closet, to themselves or to family and friends. Now Seattle's queer community is celebrating Pride month in person, some for the first time.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Sunday Comix: Vision of Seattle

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Jimi Hendrix's first gig in Seattle: Did You Know?

Jimi Hendrix’s first gig as a musician was at a Jewish temple in Seattle that is still there today ... sort of. Hendrix was known to frequent a club outside of Seattle called the Spanish Castle (which he wrote a song about). He picked up a thing or two there, musically, and was inspired to perform. That inspiration led to his first gig with an unnamed group in the Jaffe Room at Temple De Hirsch located at Union Street and 15th Avenue sometime in the late 1950s. Apparently, he was fired between sets because he was showing off too much. Obviously, he didn’t give up there.
SEATTLE, WA
theplanetD

Where to stay in Seattle – Best Neighborhoods

Wondering where to stay in Seattle? It is a good question. The city has many different neighborhoods, and each has its own unique atmosphere and culture. In fact, its different neighborhoods are partly what gives this west coast city its charm. There are many factors to consider when choosing where...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Climate change takes a toll on Seattleites' mental health

On a gray and windy Saturday morning, passengers aboard the Admiral Jack looked out the windows of a small powerboat over the Duwamish River at a set of houses in South Park. “So far, it is actually the only [Seattle] neighborhood that has been categorized as being in danger of being for high sea level rise,” said Paulina López, executive director of the Duwamish River Community Coalition, during an educational tour of the river. “Having a river, it’s beautiful, but it’s like having a piece of chocolate we can’t enjoy. It’s there, but you don’t feel safe.”
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle-Area Rents Increase for Fourth Straight Month

There's good news and there's bad news, apartment dwellers. First the good: The May 2022 data from Apartment List shows that median rents in the Seattle area aren't quite as eye-popping as the ones for this luxury apartment building. The bad news is that rents went up for the fourth straight month—in one suburb, as much as 22 percent year over year.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Would you pay $56K to secure a parking spot in Seattle?

Parking in Seattle is a major headache for drivers. One driver was willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars to secure a spot. A parking spot in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood has sold for $56,000 ... and according to its Redfin ad, you get to park next to a Delorean!
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Business Spotlight: Gig Harbor Thai Cuisine opens on waterfront

A Georgia Tech-trained engineer and a U.S. Naval Academy-trained helicopter pilot walk into a restaurant. And they buy it. It wasn’t quite that simple, but the result is a new Thai restaurant on the Gig Harbor waterfront. Chonnipa Katnitee (the engineer) and Lt. Andrew Schnur (the pilot) stumbled upon...
GIG HARBOR, WA
kolomkobir.com

Best gifts for graduates who go to college

Sleek and simple, REI Co-Op courses get great reviews, especially for their price point. Also available in a traditional frame style, the latest version of our top-rated urban bike model overlord comes with additional suspension for pot roads (hello, Seattle). Baggu runs the world of fun bags fashionably, and this...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Spend Father’s Day Weekend at the Olympic Air Show

Thurston County skies will once again be buzzing with warbirds and aerobatic performers during the Olympic Air Show on Father’s Day Weekend, June 18 and 19, 2022, at Olympia Regional Airport. Hosted by the Olympic Flight Museum, this 22nd annual event is one of only three warbird and aerobatic...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Quench Your Adventure

Have You Heard About The Hoh Rainforest?

Most people know about the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rain forest. However there are several lesser-known rain forests, such as the Hoh Rain Forest. Most people know Seattle's reputation for being rainy ALL the time. Seattle gets around 36 INCHES of rain a year compared to the Hoh Rain Forest which gets 14 FEET of rain a year. Wow! Its unique ecosystem has remained unchanged for thousands of years and it is now the most carefully preserved rain forest in the northern hemisphere.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

From the 1950s to the latest tech: Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show is back

TACOMA, Wash. — A three-day event this weekend in Tacoma will host pinball gamers from across the Northwest to meet and enjoy their favorite pastime. The Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center will showcase over 400 pinball and arcade machines, and attendees will see the latest tech in pinballing and play custom models and machines dating back to the 50s.
TACOMA, WA

