Craving live theater? Here are 3 recommendations for this weekend in Seattle

Jimi Hendrix’s first gig as a musician was at a Jewish temple in Seattle that is still there today ... sort of. Hendrix was known to frequent a club outside of Seattle called the Spanish Castle (which he wrote a song about). He picked up a thing or two there, musically, and was inspired to perform. That inspiration led to his first gig with an unnamed group in the Jaffe Room at Temple De Hirsch located at Union Street and 15th Avenue sometime in the late 1950s. Apparently, he was fired between sets because he was showing off too much. Obviously, he didn’t give up there.

