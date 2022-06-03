ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

New omicron subvariants detected in Travis County

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Public Health confirmed two new omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, were detected in six samples taken in and around Travis County in May. While more data is needed to determine if the new subvariants produce more severe symptoms, they have been found abroad to be more highly transmissible than the...

www.kut.org

Comments / 8

Related
fox7austin.com

New omicron subvariants cause spike in COVID-19 cases in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin says COVID-19 cases are increasing in the area, and two new omicron subvariants have been detected in Travis County. The city is recommending those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, and get booster shots and continue to wear masks in situations where social distancing is not possible.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

APH warns of two new stealthy omicron sub-variants as cases continue to steadily rise

Two new omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, have been detected in Travis County as COVID cases continue to rise, Austin Public Health said Friday.Travis County's Community Level remains low—at around 175 cases per 100,000 residents—but could raise to medium levels if that number surpasses 200. Just over 420 new cases were reported May 29, around triple the daily caseload reported in early April. COVID cases are on the rise in Austin but remain well below surge levels. (Austin Public Health)APH said omicron sub-variant, BA.2, currently accounts for most infections in Austin and Travis County. But BA.4 and BA.5, which now account for around 6% of cases nationwide, show evidence of being more transmissible abroad, where each have been detected in at least 30 countries. According to a Columbia University study, BA.4 and BA.5 viruses were more than four times as likely to escape antibodies from vaccinated and boosted people when compared to BA.2. Still, rising deaths have not come with rising BA.4 and BA.5 cases in South Africa, where the subvariants were originally detected.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Travis County, TX
Health
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet traffic enforcement to increase June 7-21 as part of Operation Slow Down

Traffic enforcement in Burnet will increase over a two-week period beginning Tuesday, June 7, as the city joins the statewide Operation Slow Down encouraged by the Texas Department of Transportation. “Operation Slow Down will enable our officers to impact traffic safety, reduce speeds, and change driving habits to create safer...
BURNET, TX
KVUE

Texas ranked as one of the most stressed states in the US

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you been feeling more stressed lately?. Well, you're not alone. A new study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Texas as the ninth most stressed state in the United States. WalletHub compared all 50 states to different key indicators. The data set ranged from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Covid#Austin Public Health
Austin Chronicle

Van Boven Wins at Texas Supreme Court

Justices rule Medical Board violated doctor’s rights. In an extraordinary June 3 opinion, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the Texas Medical Board acted “ultra vires” – beyond its authority – in refusing to clear Dr. Robert Van Boven’s name with the National Practitioner Data Bank.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Opposition growing to South Llano River recreational dam proposal

The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to formally request a contested case hearing on a private recreational dam proposed on the South Llano River. The vote came during a special meeting Monday, June 6. The deadline to request a hearing or comment on the application is Friday, June 11. The...
LLANO, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Voters In Five Texas Cities Will Decide On Marijuana Decriminalization In November, Activists Say

Texas activists announced on Friday that they’ve collected more than enough signatures to qualify an initiative to decriminalize marijuana for the local ballot in Harker Heights. That’s the fifth city in the state so far in which organizers say they’ll be able to put cannabis reform before voters this November, and the move comes just about a month after a similar decriminalization measure passed in Austin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Austonia

Biker fest still prepared to 'ROT' and roll in Bastrop despite 2,500-attendee limit

The largest ticketed motorcycle rally in the U.S. said it will limit its attendance to 2,500 per Bastrop County rules as it forges ahead with plans for its event at Mere's Reserve on the Colorado from June 9-12. In an April hearing, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape denied the event permit for 3,000 attendees for the annual Republic of Texas (or ROT) Biker Rally. The event has brought in as many as 35,000 paid customers in the past, with over 200,000 estimated to attend the yearly Friday night street party in downtown Austin, and has hosted iconic artists including Willie...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy