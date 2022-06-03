ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

JBR Clinical Research pays big to patients who take part in safe, effective pain-relief trials

By Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares, Tyson Romero
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) As our state continues to deal with the ever-growing opioid crisis, many are beginning to question when a safer alternative will be found. This is a question medical experts have been asking for years, with no solid answers thus far. One of the names leading the...

www.abc4.com

ABC 4

Hands-only CPR training could save lives

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It’s CPR Awareness Week (ends June 7, 2022) and the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to learn CPR. The AHA says CPR, if performed immediately, could double or even triple a cardia arrest victim’s chance of survival. More than...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Federal judge OKs Oklahoma’s lethal injection method

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, paving the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case. Judge Stephen Friot’s ruling...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC 4

70 thousand plus people pack downtown SLC for the Pride Parade

On Good Things Utah this morning – Thousands of people participated in the Utah Pride Parade in Salt Lake City on Sunday, the first in three years. Kevin Randall, public relations manager for the Pride Center, said that once organizers saw COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction, they made the decision that “we kind of didn’t have a choice, we needed to do this.” Utah’s LGBTQ community was in want of a feel-good event, he said — a theme echoed by several of the parade’s attendees. “It’s a time for celebration. A lot of times, the gay community comes together to fight for the cause and go through the struggle, which is important, but I think it’s great to have a time to come together and celebrate and just have a lot of joy,” said Farmington’s Michael Parrish, who was there with husband Nic Rowley.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
ABC 4

Miss Utah Sasha Sloan expresses gratitude for her year of service

The annual Miss Utah competition is June 9-11th at Capitol Theater. We sat down with Sasha Sloan, Miss Utah 2021, about the upcoming event. Sloan spoke about service and scholarship being a large part of what Miss Utah is about and the importance of developing young women. Promoting driven women who give back to Utah is a large part of the Miss Utah Organization. For Sloan, the impact that this title has allowed her to have on the community is one of her favorite parts of the job. Through promoting “Refugees Welcome,” she has had the ability to speak with children in schools about the importance of inclusion and welcoming refugees in the community.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Music festival happening this weekend in American Fork

Fork Fest, a music and arts festival showcasing Utah’s best artists, will be celebrating their fourth annual show on Jun. 11. The festival will take place at Art Dye Park in American Fork. Presented by The Harrington Center for the Arts, a non-profit organization, the festival will showcase 28 artists either originally from Utah or local to Utah including Ritt Momney, Brandon Robbins and EJ MIchels, who sang an original song on Good Things Utah.
AMERICAN FORK, UT

