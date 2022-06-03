JBR Clinical Research pays big to patients who take part in safe, effective pain-relief trials

On Good Things Utah this morning – Thousands of people participated in the Utah Pride Parade in Salt Lake City on Sunday, the first in three years. Kevin Randall, public relations manager for the Pride Center, said that once organizers saw COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction, they made the decision that “we kind of didn’t have a choice, we needed to do this.” Utah’s LGBTQ community was in want of a feel-good event, he said — a theme echoed by several of the parade’s attendees. “It’s a time for celebration. A lot of times, the gay community comes together to fight for the cause and go through the struggle, which is important, but I think it’s great to have a time to come together and celebrate and just have a lot of joy,” said Farmington’s Michael Parrish, who was there with husband Nic Rowley.

