CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hazy, hot and humid weather will continue as we head into the week. Any evening showers will diminish after supper as we head into a muggy night ahead. A weak stationary front to our south will continue to weaken as high pressure remains to our north. Another cold front will try to slide south towards the middle of the week but the best chance of rain will be over the weekend as an area of low pressure moves along the coast. Temperatures will begin to heat up on Tuesday with highs near 90°. We’ll have highs in the low to mid 90s the rest of the week with occasional showers and storms in the forecast. Look for higher heat index numbers as well.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO