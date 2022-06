San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch recently detailed why he turned down a lucrative offer from Amazon for a broadcasting job after the 2021 season. "I think the moment for me, after we lost the NFC Championship Game, (coach) Kyle (Shanahan) asked me to address the team, and that's when the clarity really came to me," Lynch said, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. "I wasn't gonna address it until after the season. But I looked at myself, and I said, 'How do I sit up here and address these guys and talk about having the fortitude to fight through the pain of losing a game like this and then turn around and bolt on them?'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO