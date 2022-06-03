ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientology Foe Valerie Bertinelli, 62, Slams New ‘Autopsy’ Show About The Cancer Death Of Her Former Husband Eddie Van Halen, 65; His Son Wolf, 31, Joins The Chorus Of Denunciation

By Sydney Schaefer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world was shocked and saddened in October 2020 when rockstar Eddie Van Halen, who’s from Amsterdam, Netherlands, died at age 65 after multiple cancer battles. Now, the REELZ Channel’s documentary-style series Autopsy: The Last Hours of… is set to release a new episode on Sunday, June 5, about Eddie’s death,...

Regular Folks
1d ago

My mother in love passed away Memorial Day after a year and a half battle with cancer. It ravaged her body, and she suffered physically and mentally. I can’t imagine someone creeping into our lives to make money off of her suffering, just because she could have been famous. I feel for these people, and they are really just people.

