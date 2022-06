In case you somehow missed it, Sonic Frontiers has started rolling out gameplay footage from the upcoming title for the first time ahead of the video game's release later this year. The reaction to the first gameplay from the new Sonic the Hedgehog video game has been... not great, to be polite. A newly released bit of footage specifically focuses on combat, and while it definitely shows off more from Sonic Frontiers, anyone left underwhelmed from the first footage is likely to remain that way following the new footage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO