AeroFarms sells its Cane Creek property

By Robyn Sidersky
Virginia Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProperty sold to MDH Partners, leased back to AeroFarms. AeroFarms has sold its 138,670-square-foot property in Cane Creek Centre to MDH Partners and leased it back for 20 years, the companies announced June...

www.virginiabusiness.com

wfxrtv.com

Power restored to 3,200+ after Roanoke Valley outage

(WFXR) — Nearly 3,300 Appalachian Power customers in both Roanoke City and Roanoke County are dealing with a Tuesday afternoon outage. Appalachian Power says the outage started at 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. According to the company, a total of 3,292 customers — the majority of whom are...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Video Update Of Caesars Casino Construction Site In Danville, Virginia

The folks at DJ Riddle and G Money just uploaded a video on their Youtube channel with drone video footage of the coming Caesars Casino site in Danville, Virginia. The former spot of the Dan River Textile plant is undergoing demolition and clearing to pave the way for casino and hotel construction. The only way you could get get a better view of what is happening there is if you were Superman himself and could fly around peering at it all, but you are not so this drone video footage is the next best thing. “Progress may appear slow but the amount of concrete pads removed since the last update is substantial. Hope you Enjoy,” reads the description for the video on Youtube.
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

$50,000 awarded to four businesses in Danville pitch competition

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has awarded four existing businesses with a total of $50,000 to assist in the expansion of their services. The Rev Up Danville Pittsylvania program partners with the River District Association’s Dream Launch initiative to encourage entrepreneurship in the region. Rev Up participants...
DANVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Can 3-D printed homes help the New River Valley’s housing shortage?

One in five residents across the New River Valley struggle to find housing in their budget, according to a report published last year by the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech. Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins said the housing shortage has gotten even worse in the past year. “We...
PULASKI, VA
wvtf.org

Is Roanoke at the peak of a "muted surge" of COVID-19?

COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke area are trending down. Doctor Cynthia Morrow, director the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District, said she’s optimistic we’ve hit the peak of this latest surge a little earlier than expected. "The trends are in our favor," Morrow told reporters Tuesday. "And when I talk...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Local law firm gives clients peace of mind

For over a quarter-century, Robert Haley has been assisting Southside Virginia residents with estate planning and a wide variety of additional legal services. “I started my law practice in 1995 as Robert W. Haley, Attorney at Law,” Haley explained. “I initially practiced in real estate law and grew my elder law and estate planning practice over time. Elder Law and Estate Planning eventually became the firm's sole focus. As a result, in 2014, I changed the firm name to The Estate & Elder Law Center of Southside Virginia, PLLC to better reflect the practice areas that we serve as a law firm.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

VDOT seeking public input on ways Roanoke’s Williamson Road could be improved

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you on whether you feel Williamson Road in Roanoke could be improved. Williamson Road is being considered by VDOT for a transportation project, aiming to address safety, bicycle, pedestrian and transit needs along the Route 11 corridor, or Williamson Road, located between Orange Avenue and Hershberger Road.
ROANOKE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Virginia should revisit Amtrak study

Extension of Virginia’s state-supported Amtrak railroad service from Roanoke to Bristol could cost up to $1.5 billion while attracting up to 15,500 riders annually, according to a new study by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Plans are already under way to extend passenger rail service to...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Bear sightings in NE and SW Roanoke, police advise not approaching

ROANOKE, Va. – Beware of the bear!. Roanoke police say they have gotten several calls about bear sightings near Hershberger Road NE & Carlton Road SW. “We have notified the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Until they respond, keep animals/children inside and check your surroundings,” the department said in a tweet.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

More bear sightings reported in the Triad

(WGHP) — A bear of a problem is emerging in the Piedmont Triad as more people report sightings of bears in the early days of June. At 8:57 a.m. Thursday, a bear was spotted on N.C. 220 in Stokesdale, across from Yates Construction. At 9 a.m. Saturday—which was, ironically, National Black Bear Day—a bear was […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
WSLS

Summer meal program, vaccination clinics and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Pulaski County Public School’s Sumer Meal Program begins today. There are numerous places students under the age of 18 can pick up meals. Those meals will have protein, grain, fruits, vegetables and milk. There are several locations throughout the county giving out food through the end of next month.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two people rescued after canoe flipped in the New River

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Search and Rescue Task Force says two people were taken to safety after flipping their canoe in the New River. Officials say at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, task force members responded to the Foster Falls Campground. Two people had flipped a canoe in rapids about a mile upsteam. Officials say the individuals were able to sit on a rock in the middle of the river until rescue boats were able to get to them and bring them to safety.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA

