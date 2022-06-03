AeroFarms sells its Cane Creek property

The folks at DJ Riddle and G Money just uploaded a video on their Youtube channel with drone video footage of the coming Caesars Casino site in Danville, Virginia. The former spot of the Dan River Textile plant is undergoing demolition and clearing to pave the way for casino and hotel construction. The only way you could get get a better view of what is happening there is if you were Superman himself and could fly around peering at it all, but you are not so this drone video footage is the next best thing. “Progress may appear slow but the amount of concrete pads removed since the last update is substantial. Hope you Enjoy,” reads the description for the video on Youtube.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO