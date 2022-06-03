ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United General District 304 program offers seniors a chance to get outside

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
 3 days ago
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Senior Strides is just what the doctor ordered for active adults 55 and older.

Senior Strides is offered through United General District 304 as part of its Skagit Nature Rx program as a healthy life choice involving the outdoors.

For more information, go to unitedgeneral.org/nature-rx/

“This program is not only for exercise in the outdoors, but for social interaction with other community members and to learn about additional community resources,” said AmeriCorps member Katie Larkin, who leads Skagit Nature Rx.

The cost is $25 for each four-week program, and walks are Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

“For those who may not be able to afford that, we offer a fee waiver,” Larkin said. “For those who are on some sort of government assistance, for instance. We want to be able to accommodate everyone who is interested.”

The program is scheduled to run through August and walks will typically take place rain or shine. Participants will be notified by 8:30 a.m. on the scheduled day if the weather is too much for the walk to take place.

“We aren’t afraid to go out in a little rain,” Larkin said. “But if the weather isn’t safe, then we don’t want folks to get out in it.”

The majority of the walks are between 1 and 2 miles, and are rated easy to easy-moderate.

“We always let participants know beforehand if a walk is going to be more difficult,” Larkin said.

Participants are given frequent breaks, and the pace is kept slow to moderate to allow them to enjoy their surroundings.

“We take our time,” Larkin said. “We look at nature and really take in our surroundings.”

Each session includes warm-up exercises to prepare the body for safe movement as well as cool-down exercises to promote gradual recovery.

The June 9 session will be at the Port of Skagit Trails with an additional opportunity for a guided tour at the Heritage Flight Museum for an additional $3.

On June 16, participants will take to the Tommy Thompson Trail and on June 23 to the Padilla Bay Upland Trail after which a free museum and aquarium tour will be offered at the Breazeale Interpretive Center.

Little Mountain will be the destination June 30.

“We want our participants to have the chance to go all over the area,” Larkin said. “Plus, we are now adding an environmental aspect. So at Padilla Bay, we’ll do the walk and then the staff will give us a tour of the center.

“That way, we are not only hitting the physical and social, but the educational as well.”

