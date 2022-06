If you've been waiting for your chance to swig an ice-cold beer while enjoying one of the country's best zoos, your wait is over. The Bronx Zoo's Brew at the Zoo event returns this month, keeping zoo gates open after hours for an adults-only event. On Friday, June 17, the zoo will welcome people 21 and over from 6 to 11 pm for a unique party.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO