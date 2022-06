Sunday features much-needed relief for the soggy conditions created by the system that’s now Tropical Storm Alex. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun with a few clouds and some mostly afternoon storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches into Sunday morning, becoming a moderate risk by late morning. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO