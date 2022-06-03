Will Florida’s Home Insurance Reform Bill Be Enough To Revive A Collapsing Market?
Written by Cate Deventer – 2 min read – Edited By Maggie Kempken. Between May 23 and May 27, Florida’s legislature held a special session to address the state’s worsening home insurance market. While the situation is dire, lawmakers seem confident that the resulting bill will help stabilize the crisis, albeit...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weeks after Florida lawmakers passed a bill requiring older condominiums to undergo safety inspections to ensure the buildings’ structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members have many questions about how the new requirements will impact owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection...
1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
Florida’s big-ticket plan to overhaul necessary Medicaid contracts is kicking into gear. The Agency for Health Care Administration is knee-deep in negotiating and preparing to negotiate contracts that will significantly affect how the massive safety-net health care program works. AHCA has three open invitations to negotiate with vendors interested...
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Another dismal distinction for the Sunshine State is that eight of the most expensive rental markets in the country are right here in Florida. According to a joint study by Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama, renters in Fort Myers have been hit particularly hard.
Gasoline. Groceries. Rent. Insurance. It has been getting more expensive to live in Florida — a lot more expensive. Overall, prices for all kinds of things are up almost nine percent from a year ago. Paychecks are not keeping up with the price hikes. Inflation is here , and...
ORLANDO, Fla. – More Floridians than ever before are voting by mail. In 2020, more than 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail, 2 million more than the number of people who voted in 2018 and in 2016. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break...
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 21, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/HB 45 – Educational Opportunities for Disabled Veterans. CS/CS/CS/HB 399 – Motor Vehicle and Vessel Law...
On Tuesday, the City of Cape Coral will host a town hall meeting to look at an issue that has become a crisis in much of Florida: homeowners insurance. Though recent legislation is intended to help, the relief may not come quick enough.
I’m still in London, praying for a miracle. I’m drawing to an inside straight today with a doctor’s appointment scheduled for 12:30 p.m. If that doesn’t go right, I may be here for a while. For those following British politics, you know Boris Johnson won a...
With the 2022 midterm elections just five months away, Democrats have been hard-pressed to find an issue that they can champion and use against Republicans in an effort to mitigate the expected “Red Wave” election. The gun issue is now up for debate and could be the last chance Democrats have.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Individuals who protest in entrance of private houses in Florida can face jail time and fines under a brand new bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday. The governor talked about the bill would cease protests in Florida like “these waged by abortion rights protesters...
'We are at a pivotal moment in our country and we desperately need leadership in Washington.'. Miami Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo is dropping out of the Governor’s race and will instead run to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.
Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes. Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Freedom First Budget furthering the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s mission to protect Florida’s natural resources and support FWC law enforcement officers. The budget reaffirms Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to natural resource conservation for...
State Sen. Annette Taddeo said Monday that she would drop out of the running to become Florida’s next governor, instead switching tack to pursue a Miami-area congressional seat. Taddeo, who announced her gubernatorial candidacy last fall, faltered on the road to the upcoming Democratic primary in August, struggling to establish the funds or polling numbers necessary to be a serious threat to her opponents, Rep. Charlie Crist and commissioner of agriculture Nikki Fried. On Monday, Taddeo said her decision to quit the race was a response to recent mass shootings. “We are at a critical point in our country,” Taddeo told CBS Miami, the first outlet to report her exit. “And frankly, I am not going to stand on the sidelines and not go in there and fight, especially after what we saw in Buffalo and Uvalde.” Taddeo has unsuccessfully run for Congress three times previously. This time around, she will vie for the seat in Florida’s 27th Congressional District with its current occupant, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R), arguably best-known for her ability to generate wild headlines about “neo-Marxists” in the media.
In case you are a Florida resident, there are many totally different reductions which are accessible to you. Lately, Disney introduced that there can be a brand new Florida resident low cost that would come with theme park tickets. Here’s what was despatched in an electronic mail. Florida Resident...
Charlie Crist keeps on winning endorsements, but a tropical storm this early? That's not winning. Kids and teenagers sometimes do stupid things. Most of the time, adults can make the punishment fit the crime. Maybe the kid gets grounded for a week or, in the case of a teen, loses his car privileges. Maybe Mom and Dad decide their child will miss a friend’s birthday party.
