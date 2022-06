Victims of the contaminated blood scandal – some of whom are nearing the end of their lives – should receive interim payments of at least £100,000 each, according to a new plan sent to ministers.Sir Robert Francis QC, who has led a review of compensation for those affected by the scandal, said there were “potentially eligible applicants who are now of advanced years or worryingly unwell”.He added: “There are those who fear they will not survive long enough to see, let alone enjoy, the fruits of an award of compensation.“This is a principle reason why I have recommended the unusual...

