SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health will hold a free virtual information session on the new COVID-19 oral anti-vrial pill, Paxlovid, Tuesday. According to Baystate, Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, which was introduced on the market in December 2021, is fast becoming the treatment of choice. Paxlovid is now available, via prescription, at most local pharmacies. It is a safe and effective treatment and must be taken within the first 5 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO