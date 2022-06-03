Texas tops Air Force behind 3 RBIs from Messinger, Todd

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Courtney Day hit a three-run homer for the second straight game as Texas rallied from a five-run deficit to stun Oklahoma State 6-5 and advance to the Women’s College World Series finals. Texas will play its biggest rival — No. 1 seed and defending national champion Oklahoma — in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday. In this version of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma will seek its sixth national title while Texas tries for its first. The Longhorns blanked the Cowgirls 5-0 in the first game of Monday night’s doubleheader. Texas needed to win two games in the double-elimination format to advance to the finals, while Oklahoma State only needed one victory.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Skyler Messinger’s RBI double capped a three-run bottom of the seventh inning and No. 9 overall seed Texas went on to beat LouisianaSte Tech 5-2 in the Austin Regional. Texas (44-19) advances to the title game on Sunday. The Longhorns will play the winner of Sunday morning’s elimination game between Louisiana Tech (43-20) and Air Force. A loss by the Longhorns would force a Monday finale.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy led off the bottom of the ninth with home runs and freshman Trevor Haskins drove in the winning run with a pinch-hit single as No. 2 overall seed Stanford out-rallied Texas State in the final inning to win the Stanford Regional 4-3. The comeback for Stanford (45-15) came after the Bobcats scored two in the top of the inning to take a 3-1 lead. Bowser ignited the rally against Bobcats reliever Zeke Wood with his seventh homer this season and Troy followed with his eighth to tie the game. Levi Wells (8-3) relieved Wood and gave up a single to Eddie Park. A bunt, an intentional walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third for Haskins, who singled to left on a full count to send the Cardinal to the super regionals.
