Texas tops Air Force behind 3 RBIs from Messinger, Todd

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy led off the bottom of the ninth with home runs and freshman Trevor Haskins drove in the winning run with a pinch-hit single as No. 2 overall seed Stanford out-rallied Texas State in the final inning to win the Stanford Regional 4-3. The comeback for Stanford (45-15) came after the Bobcats scored two in the top of the inning to take a 3-1 lead. Bowser ignited the rally against Bobcats reliever Zeke Wood with his seventh homer this season and Troy followed with his eighth to tie the game. Levi Wells (8-3) relieved Wood and gave up a single to Eddie Park. A bunt, an intentional walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third for Haskins, who singled to left on a full count to send the Cardinal to the super regionals.

STANFORD, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO