Sycamore, IL

The Sycamore United Methodist Men To Host Drive Thru Dinner Fundraiser June 15th

By Peyton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sycamore United Methodist Men are hosting a BBQ Chicken Drive Thru Dinner fundraiser on Wednesday, June 15, at the Sycamore United Methodist Church (SUMC), 160 Johnson Avenue in Sycamore, from 4:30pm –7:00pm....

ROCKFORD, IL
