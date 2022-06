The Game continues to insist that he’s a better rapper than Eminem. During his interview with All the Smoke podcast, which premiered Friday (May 27) on YouTube, The Game told co-hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that although Eminem is an outstanding lyricist, he could still beat him in a rap battle. “When I say that I want to rap battle with Eminem, or Eminem is not the greatest rapper, or I’m better than him...I’m supposed to think that I’m better than every single rapper,” the Compton, Calif. rapper explained at the 58-minute mark.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO