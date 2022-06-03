ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. worked out with Thunder on Friday in pre-draft visit

 3 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder worked out Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. in the pre-draft process this Friday, per his Instagram story.

Washington Jr. is currently projected as a first-round pick outside of the draft lottery, so he would hypothetically be the guy the Thunder take at 30th overall or maybe even 12th overall if the front office really likes him.

In 31 games, Washington Jr. averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his lone college season.

The Thunder has hosted regular visits with draft prospects from now until the 2022 NBA draft, which is scheduled on June 23. The Thunder own four top-34 picks with the second, 12th, 30th and 34th overall selections.

#Nba Draft#The Oklahoma City Thunder
Dick Vitale has high praise for UNC basketball program

With the NBA withdrawal deadline officially passed, it’s time to update the early preseason rankings for the 2022-23 season. ESPN’s Dick Vitale published the latest version of his dazzling dozen, spotlighting the top 12 teams as it stands right now. And sitting right at the top are the North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC takes the top spot again in Vitale’s updated rankings, holding serve from the previous version. The Tar Heels beat out Kentucky (No. 2), Arkansas (No. 3), Houston (No. 4), and Gonzaga (No. 5) for the top spot. Here is what Vitale had to say about UNC in his latest rankings...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Look: Notre Dame Predicted To Land Huge 5-Star Quarterback Commitment

While Notre Dame fans gear up for the 2022 season, the Fighting Irish -- and all other college football programs -- are already looking ahead for future recruits. Per Tom Loy of 247Sports, the site's Crystal Ball projections predict the Fighting Irish will land high school sophomore CJ Carr, a five-star quarterback recruit.
The Spun

Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game...
BOSTON, MA
