Golf

The young guns are here, the Year of the Mullet continues and Rors roars again

By Jared Goldstein
Golf Digest
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe young guns are here to play. We’ve been trending this way for some time. See: Scottie Scheffler’s ascension, 11 of the top 15 in the World Ranking are younger than 30 years old, ditto for seven of the last nine major winners at the time of their...

www.golfdigest.com

Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel carried a five-shot advantage over Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith heading into the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Muirfield Village. But while that sounded like it meant things were essentially over, perhaps you hadn’t been paying attention to recent history in which no lead has appeared entirely safe and a large comeback has never been out of the question.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Report: Tiger Woods turned down 'mind-blowingly enormous ... high nine digits' figure from Saudi golf league

In an interview with the Washington Post, Greg Norman said Tiger Woods was offered a gargantuan deal to join LIV Golf. Norman, who serves as the CEO for the Saudi-based golf league that launches this week, was profiled by the Washington Post’s Kent Baab. In the piece, Baab notes that LIV Golf representatives pitched the fledgling circuit to Woods’ representatives. According to Norman, the offer was “mind-blowingly enormous.”
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Billy Horschel wins the Memorial without much suspense but with an unforgettable moment

DUBLIN, Ohio — The third round of a 72-hole tournament, otherwise known as Moving Day, usually has a significant impact on the outcome. Usually. But in the case of the 47th edition of the Memorial Tournament, the third round pretty much was everything to Billy Horschel, who won on Sunday but, in reality, wrapped up Jack Nicklaus’ prized event on Saturday.
DUBLIN, OH
State
Maryland State
Golf Digest

Roundtable: On Phil Mickelson's jump to LIV Golf and his possible exit from the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson was announced as the final man in the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event in London this week. In a sense the decision was far from shocking; Mickelson has long made his flirtation with the Saudi-backed league known, to the point where his comments about said league—highlighted by a Fire Pit Collective report that he hired lawyers to draw up LIV Golf’s operating charter—led to a three-month sabbatical from the tour. Still, Monday’s announcement turned the theoretical into reality, and that reality has very real consequences to Mickelson and the sport.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The clubs Minjee Lee used to win the 2022 U.S. Women's Open

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Minjee Lee needed a final-round 64 and then a playoff to win her first major championship last year at the Amundi Evian Championship....
GOLF
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Golf Digest

Phil Mickelson to make return to golf at LIV Golf London event

Phil Mickelson has jumped to LIV Golf and will play in this week’s London event, ending the 51-year-old’s three-month sabbatical from golf. The news is not necessarily surprising; Mickelson has been among the most prominent names connected to the LIV Golf operations and he noted in a February interview with Golf Digest that the PGA Tour's “obnoxious greed” had him looking elsewhere to play professionally. Moreover, Mickelson’s agent, Steve Loy, acknowledged in April that Mickelson had requested a release from the PGA Tour to play in LIV Golf's inaugural competition at the Centurion Club.
GOLF
Golf Digest

U.S. Open Final Qualifying 2022: Who's in, who's out and everything you need to know from 'Golf's Longest Day'

Nine locations, 12 courses, 36 holes (at least), 49 invitations to The Country Club in the balance. The USGA likes to describe the Monday prior to U.S. Open week—when it contests the nine remaining Final Qualifying events around the country (with one stop also in Canada)—as “Golf’s Longest Day.” The saying is a bit cliché, but it’s not at all off base.
GOLF
Golf Digest

LIV Golf announces broadcast partners, team for inaugural London event

LIV Golf announced its opening event this week in London will be shown on Facebook, YouTube and its own website. One of the many questions surrounding the Saudi-backed golf venture was which network would carry the fledgling league. However, at least in the United States, LIV Golf will have to launch from social and online platforms only. LIV Golf did announce its product will be aired on global networks in a release, but did not specify which, only saying a list of broadcasters will be made available on its website later this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Golf Digest

Watch Billy Horschel hole this monster eagle putt and put the Memorial on ice

A golf fan needed two screens on Sunday afternoon to soak up all the action in professional golf, with the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles and the Memorial at Muirfield Village sharing the spotlight. And as both Minjee Lee and Billy Horschel carried “comfortable” leads, it was a toss up for a while as to where your attention laid.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Young Guns#The World Ranking#The Pga Tour#Chase
Golf Digest

Larry Nelson named the Memorial's 2023 player honoree

DUBLIN, Ohio — Larry Nelson, who didn’t pick up a golf club until he was 21 years old but went on to win three major championships, has been selected as the honoree for the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Nelson, 74, will be the 81st player honored by the Captains...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Oklahoma's Chris Gotterup highlights Nicklaus Award national player-of-the-year winners

DUBLIN, Ohio — Chris Gotterup of Oklahoma on Sunday was named the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award as Division I Collegiate Player of the Year to lead a group of five recipients who were honored at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The Jack Nicklaus Award, created in 1988, recognizes the top men’s players in Division I, II, III, NAIA and NJCAA in conjunction with the Golf Coaches Association of America.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Greg Norman has long had visions of a world tour, but his LIV Series is anything but that

Greg Norman grew up on Rod Laver, the last man to win the Grand Slam in tennis. Did you know Laver is, like Norman, Australian? Maybe not. The four tennis majors are played in Australia, France, England and the United States. Professional golf has never been global that way. It’s regional. Norman, for decades, had another vision for the game, and it was a good one. An international game, an international league. The best players in the world gathering in one place on a more regular basis to duke it out. He was ahead of his time. He couldn’t make it happen because, as Tip O’Neill, great Boston pol of the old school, used to say, “All politics is local.” Tim Finchem, the PGA Tour commissioner at the time, had the cards, the political savvy and the purse strings. People in power don’t like to share it. He killed the idea. ​
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Dustin Johnson joins Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen as latest to resign PGA Tour membership after joining LIV Golf

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England — The opening press conference at the first edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series was going along smoothly enough when Dustin Johnson detonated his bomb. Almost casually, the two-time major champion dropped into the conversation that he has joined Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen (who also resigned from the DP World Tour), Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Sergio Garcia in resigning his membership of the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Women's Golf Day: Our favorite tips from top LPGA tour players and female instructors

To celebrate Women’s Golf Day, we picked out seven of our favorite tips from top female tour players and instructors to help you dial in your swing and start scoring. We wanted to highlight the work these dedicated players and coaches have done to grow the women’s golf community and inspire all of us to get a little better, especially in such a male-dominated sport. Use these tips to develop a well-rounded game and improve your tee shots, iron game, recovery shots and short game skills.
GOLF

