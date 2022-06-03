The young guns are here, the Year of the Mullet continues and Rors roars again

Greg Norman grew up on Rod Laver, the last man to win the Grand Slam in tennis. Did you know Laver is, like Norman, Australian? Maybe not. The four tennis majors are played in Australia, France, England and the United States. Professional golf has never been global that way. It’s regional. Norman, for decades, had another vision for the game, and it was a good one. An international game, an international league. The best players in the world gathering in one place on a more regular basis to duke it out. He was ahead of his time. He couldn’t make it happen because, as Tip O’Neill, great Boston pol of the old school, used to say, “All politics is local.” Tim Finchem, the PGA Tour commissioner at the time, had the cards, the political savvy and the purse strings. People in power don’t like to share it. He killed the idea. ​

