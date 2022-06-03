Baseball: Little Falls' big inning sends the Lakers' packing in the 8-3A playoffs

Neda Mae Ovsak was born May 14, 1950, in Perham, Minnesota the daughter of Norman and Evelyn (Zitzow) Ponto. She passed away May 31, 2022, at The Cottages in Detroit Lakes. She grew up in Frazee graduating from Frazee High School with the class of 1968. She continued her education at Moorhead State University receiving her degree in special education. Neda taught special education in Frazee and Jacksonville, Florida along with drivers training before her retirement. She enjoyed sporting events and attending musicals and shows. Neda loved to travel and visited Africa, Ireland, Italy, and Turkey. She is survived by her children: Trent (Jolene) Ovsak, Darrin (Jennifer) Ovsak, Anne (John) Krejci; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Hali, Kendra, Kale, Reid, Archer, Andersen, great grandchildren: Braylin, Aidan, Analeah; Step-grandchildren: Paige, Brayden, Zander, Madison; her children’s father Richard “Dick” Ovsak; sisters: Elaine Stilke, Judy Nunn, Carolyn (James) Anderson. Neda was preceded in death by her parents: Norman and Evelyn Ponto. Private family service will be held at Furey Funeral Home www.FureyFH.com.

