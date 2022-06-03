ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Baseball: Little Falls' big inning sends the Lakers' packing in the 8-3A playoffs

By Jared Rubado
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes knocked off Little Falls in the season opener with some late-inning heroics. On Thursday, the roles were reversed. The Lakers’ season came to an end in a 4-1 loss in the Section 8-3A tournament. The Flyers put together a four-run sixth inning....

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Boys golf: Detroit Lakes finishes seventh at sections

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes boys golf team finished in seventh place in the two-day Section 8-3A boys golf championship at Headwaters Golf Club. Nick Tobkin paced the Lakers with a combined 16-over-par score of 160. He was four strokes off of qualifying for state individually. The sophomore...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Falls, MN
Sports
City
Willmar, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Little Falls, MN
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Sports
DL-Online

Neda Ovsak

Neda Mae Ovsak was born May 14, 1950, in Perham, Minnesota the daughter of Norman and Evelyn (Zitzow) Ponto. She passed away May 31, 2022, at The Cottages in Detroit Lakes. She grew up in Frazee graduating from Frazee High School with the class of 1968. She continued her education at Moorhead State University receiving her degree in special education. Neda taught special education in Frazee and Jacksonville, Florida along with drivers training before her retirement. She enjoyed sporting events and attending musicals and shows. Neda loved to travel and visited Africa, Ireland, Italy, and Turkey. She is survived by her children: Trent (Jolene) Ovsak, Darrin (Jennifer) Ovsak, Anne (John) Krejci; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Hali, Kendra, Kale, Reid, Archer, Andersen, great grandchildren: Braylin, Aidan, Analeah; Step-grandchildren: Paige, Brayden, Zander, Madison; her children’s father Richard “Dick” Ovsak; sisters: Elaine Stilke, Judy Nunn, Carolyn (James) Anderson. Neda was preceded in death by her parents: Norman and Evelyn Ponto. Private family service will be held at Furey Funeral Home www.FureyFH.com.
PERHAM, MN
DL-Online

Veronica Mae Nylander

Aug. 6, 1929 - June 3, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Veronica Mae Nylander, 92, Audubon, Minn., died Friday, June 3, in Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, at David Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will continue from 1-2:30 p.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. Interment will follow in First Lutheran Cemetery in Audubon.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Kenneth “Ken” Lyken

Oct. 23, 1966 - May 28, 2022. ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Kenneth “Ken” Lyken, 55, Staples, Minn., died Saturday, May 28, in St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minn. Burial will follow in Wadena City Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Flyers
DL-Online

Arvig unveils newly remodeled headquarters in Perham

PERHAM — The remodeling project at Arvig's headquarters building in downtown Perham is nearly complete. With only a little work left to do on the third floor, the building is now open for employees and clients. "It's a nice building," said Arvig Marketing Manager Rachel Laudenbach. "Everybody seems to...
PERHAM, MN
DL-Online

Fargo man dies in crash with tractor in northwest Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A Fargo man has died after a collision on state Highway 59 early Tuesday, June 7, when his Honda Odyssey collided with a Freightliner tractor. At about 7:37 a.m., Joshua James Kraft, 37, was driving a 2000 Honda Odyssey that crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the Freightliner, according to a press release from the Minnesota State Patrol.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: More about what 'average' means

FARGO — The first 80-degree day of the year came about three weeks after the average first date this year. Fargo, Grand Forks and numerous other locations around the region hit the low 80s Friday, May 27. The average first 80-degree day in Fargo is May 5. In Grand Forks, it is May 8. A year ago, both cities recorded the first 80-degree day on May 1. However, in 2020, neither city got to 80 degrees until May 27, just like this year.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
DL-Online

Bridge work on Hwy 200 begins Thursday

DETROIT LAKES —Starting Thursday, June 9, conditions and weather permitting, crews will begin the Twin Lakes Creek bridge replacement on Highway 200. The roadway will be impassable at the bridge site to all traffic through August. As a reminder, Highway 200 is closed between Mahnomen and Roy Lake for...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Request for sealed bids for 2022 Site Pr

Request for sealed bids for 2022 Site Prep Becker County Natural Resource Management Office will be accepting sealed bids for herbicide application for the purpose of preparing sites for planting of tree seedlings on approximately 97 acres. All acres will be trenched and sprayed. Contract information can be obtained by contacting the Becker County Natural Resources Office at 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or call {218) 847-0099. All bids must be received by 3:00 pm on June 23,2022 and will be awarded at the Becker County Board of Commissioner’s meeting on July 5, 2022. (June 5 & 12, 2022)
DL-Online

Becker County Court Reports: Recent sentencings for assaults, car theft, heroin

Michael Jack Strehlow, 30, of rural Frazee, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony theft. According to court records, on Feb. 26, 2022, a Detroit Lakes police officer received a report of a vehicle being stolen from the parking lot of the Detroit Lakes Middle School. The...
DL-Online

Kenneth Jenson

Kenneth Leroy Jenson was born on October 16, 1945, the son of Carl and Viola Jenson of Rochert, MN. Surviving Ken is a son, Lonny Roy Jenson, two grandchildren, Michael and Mandy, two sisters, Carol (David) Eckberg, Linda (Tom) Panola, two Brothers, Richard (Annette) Jenson and Gary (Sharon) Jenson of Rochert, MN.
ROCHERT, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy